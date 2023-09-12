One Piece Episode 1076: Release date & spoilers

The upcoming episode will conclude the fight between Luffy and Kaido. Here are the release date and spoilers for One Piece Episode 1076.

The highly anticipated Gear 5 episodes in One Piece are finally coming to an end, as the upcoming battle will feature the conclusion of the main fight in the Wano Country Saga. The recent episode features Luffy using his most powerful attack so far.

However, the episode ends with a cliffhanger just as the attack is about to hit Kaido. Judging by how prolonged the scene was, there’s no way the fight will continue after that. The preview teases a Kaio flashback, again hinting that the battle will end.

However, the Wano Country Saga will continue for a few more episodes and will feature some more thrilling moments. Delve deeper to find out the release date and spoilers for One Piece Episode 1076.

One Piece Episode 1076 will release on September 17 at 9:30am JST. It is a weekly anime that drops every Sunday.

The episode will be available to stream across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

7:00pm PT

9:00pm Central Time

10:00pm Eastern Time Zone

3:00am UK

7:30am India Standard Time

11:30am Australia

One Piece Episode 1076 spoilers

Here’s a look at the preview:

One Piece Episode 1076 is titled “The World That Luffy Wants!” The upcoming episode will feature Kaido’s flashback to the Vodka Kingdom when he was 10 and already an accomplished soldier. Forty-six years ago, an adolescent Kaido was captured by his people and forced to join the Marines. Refusing to be a political pawn, Kaido escapes and becomes a wanted man.

As years pass by, he continues to make a name for himself as one of the strongest fighters. After the God Valley Incident, he strives to overthrow the rule of World Nobles. Then, we see a brief glimpse of his curiosity regarding Joy Boy. Finally, when the flashback ends, the entire Wano country celebrates the defeat of their enemy.

Kaido asks what kind of world Luffy wants to create, and the latter replies, “A world where my friends can eat as much food as they want.” Kaido falls to the ground, and so does Luffy who is now losing his Gear 5 form.

