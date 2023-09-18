One Piece Episode 1077: Release date & spoilers

The battle between Luffy and Kaido is finally over. Here are the release date and spoilers for One Piece Episode 1077.

One Piece recently concludes the fight between Luffy and Kaido. The 20 years of suffering in Wano ends with Luffy’s victory. The recent episode also concludes the Gear 5 episodes. Whether it’s the stellar visuals or Luffy’s strongest technique, everything plays a part in making it one of the best episodes until now.

Now that two Yonkos have lost so far, the balance of power is shaken to its core. The Marines will soon take action. Therefore, the trouble in Wano doesn’t seem to be over, as One Piece will introduce yet another antagonist.

The upcoming episode will feature some heartwarming moments as the entire country celebrates Kaido’s and Orochi’s defeat. Delve deeper to find out the release date and spoilers for One Piece Episode 1077.

One Piece Episode 1077 will be released on September 24 at 9:30am JST. It is a weekly anime that drops every Sunday.

The episode will be available to stream across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

7:00pm PT

9:00pm Central Time

10:00pm Eastern Time Zone

3:00am UK

7:30am India Standard Time

11:30am Australia

One Piece Episode 1077 spoilers

Here’s a look at the preview:

One Piece Episode 1077 is titled “The Curtain Falls! The Winner, Straw Hat Luffy!” In the upcoming episode, Luffy falls from the sky after defeating Kaido, but luckily, Yamato catches him before he hits the ground. Luffy will also return to his usual form. With Luffy as the clear victor of the fight, Wano celebrates the freedom they’ve been yearning for for over 20 years.

Meanwhile, Tenguyama Hitetsu remembers Shimotsuki Yasuie’s sacrifice that made it all possible. After hearing his words, Toko changes her wish on the paper lantern. Initially, she wished to see her father again, but after understanding the reason behind his sacrifice, she thanked him instead. She finally gets closure as she makes peace with her father’s unfortunate death.

The Samurai at Onigashima also celebrate Luffy’s victory. However, there are far too many injured people as Chopper and Miyagi have to quickly busy themselves with treating them. On the other hand, Momonosuke tells Zunesha about his decision not to open up Wano’s borders yet.

Despite knowing about his father’s wishes, Momo believes it’s not the right time.

Zunesha respects his decision unhesitatingly. Franky and Yamato take out the remaining members of the Beast Pirates. One Piece Episode 1077 will end with Hiyori finally appearing in front of everyone. Denjiro will also announce that they’ve brought the new Shogun of Wano.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

