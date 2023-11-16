One Piece Episode 1084 release date & spoilers

As the Wano Country Saga draws to a close, One Piece Episode 1084 will feature several tear-jerking scenes – so here are the release date and major spoilers.

One Piece’s epic Wano Country Saga is finally over after featuring some of the greatest moments in the series’ history. Whether it’s Luffy vs. Kaido, Zoro vs. King, Sanji vs. Queen, or Law and Kid vs. Big Mom, the Saga has more intense fights than ever.

Needless to say, the story is only going to get more amazing from here on out. The recent episode confirms that the Straw Hats and the other pirate crews are ready to part ways and continue on with their journey.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

After the long battle, it’s time for them to leave Wano – so, naturally, an emotional farewell is waiting for them. Delve deeper to find out the release date and spoilers for One Piece Episode 1084.

One Piece Episode 1083 will be released on November 19 at 9:30am JST. It is a weekly anime that drops every Sunday. Because of the change in time slot, all new episodes of One Piece will stream an hour earlier.

The episode will be available to stream across various time zones after it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

Article continues after ad

6:00pm PT

8:00pm Central Time

9:00pm Eastern Time Zone

2:00am UK

6:30am India Standard Time

10:30am Australia

One Piece Episode 1084 preview and spoilers

One Piece Episode 1084 is titled “Time to Depart – Wano Country and the Straw Hats.” The episode will mostly feature flashbacks. Furthermore, Yamato will not join the Straw Hat Pirates.

Article continues after ad

Despite their previous enthusiasm to live like Oden, Yamato decides to stay in Wano. They reveal that Oden walked around the country before setting out to sea, so they will do the same. On the other hand, Momonosuke is both angry and upset over Luffy and his crew leaving Wano without bidding him farewell.

Article continues after ad

Momo reminisces about his chaotic interactions with Luffy while he’s taking Yamato and the others to see the Straw Hats off before they leave the borders. Luckily, they arrive just in time before they complain about Luffy’s actions. Everyone gets emotional over it when Luffy gives a Straw Hat flag to Momo.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Luffy considers Momo, a little brother and asks him to raise the flag when times are hard. This means Luffy, a Yonko, has declared Wano his territory, and anyone who threatens the safety of the country will be making an enemy out of a Yonko’s crew.

Article continues after ad

Watching his friends leave, Momonosuke swears that he will surpass his father. However, the emotional farewell soon changes into a chaotic argument between Luffy, Law, and Kid as they all race to leave the country first. The Wano Saga ends with Momonosuke asking about a perfect location to raise the Straw Hats’ flag.

Article continues after ad

Here’s a look at the preview of One Piece Episode 1084:

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

Article continues after ad

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference; for example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

Article continues after ad

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan, or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

Article continues after ad

See our other One Piece coverage below, and you can check out our other anime coverage here.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.