One Piece Episode 1079: Release date & spoilers

One Piece Episode 1079 will feature the celebratory banquet before the Straw Hats leave for another adventure. Here are the release date and spoilers.

One Piece’s epic Wano Country Saga is finally nearing its end as Luffy and his allies have defeated two Yonkos, disrupting the overall balance of power in the world. The fights may have ended, but the Saga will continue on for a few more episodes.

After 20 years of suffering, the people of Wano finally witness a new dawn as the rightful heir of the Kozuki Clan claims the title of Shogun. Hence, the entire country has more than enough reason to celebrate.

However, the troubles in Wano are far from over, as another threat heads towards Wano. Delve deeper to find out the release date and spoilers for One Piece Episode 1079.

One Piece Episode 1079 will be released on October 15 at 9:30am JST. The episode has been delayed by a week. On October 8, a recap episode from Bartolomeo’s POV will be broadcast. Therefore, the preview for the upcoming episode isn’t out yet.

The episode will be available to stream across various time zones after it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

7:00pm PT

9:00pm Central Time

10:00pm Eastern Time Zone

3:00am UK

7:30am India Standard Time

11:30am Australia

One Piece Episode 1079 spoilers

One Piece Episode 1079 is titled: “The Morning Arrives! Luffy and Everyone’s Relaxation!” It will adapt chapter 1052 from the manga, featuring the celebration banquet held in Wano. Gorosei worries about Nika’s descent on earth as well as the defeat of two Yonkos. No matter how much they try, they cannot cover up such a scandal.

In Wano, Basil Hawkins reveals that the man with less than one percent chance of surviving wasn’t Drake but him. He also shared the reason he was working for Kaido was because he was afraid of death. A week after the incident, schools are finally teaching the true history of the Kozuki Clan.

Before, Orochi and his subordinates would antagonize the Kozuki Clan so the future generation would come to hate them. However, Wano has always been ruled by the Kozuki Clan, who are known for their bravery as Samurai and great leaders.

The legend of Kozuki Oden will be passed down now that the people are free from Kaido and Orochi’s tyranny. On the other hand, Kin’emon and the others mourn the death of Ashura and Izou, who died valiantly in the battle to free Wano.

Luffy and the others are up and running, enjoying the banquets and baths. They’re also finding it difficult to get used to Momo’s sudden growth. Scratchmen Apoo brings the new bounties of Luffy, Law, and Kid. However, the upcoming episode will not reveal that. The episode will end with Admiral Ryokugyu heading toward Wano.

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023?

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference; for example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan, or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

