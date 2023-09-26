One Piece Episode 1078: Release date & spoilers

Wano’s future looks bright as the rightful heir takes the throne. Here are the release date and spoilers for One Piece Episode 1078.

One Piece concludes the iconic fight between Luffy and Kaido as the country celebrates the Fire Festival. The 20 years of suffering in Wano ends with Luffy’s victory. However, it’s going to take a lot more than that to return Wano to its former glory.

The country needs a strong and reliable leader. And there’s no one better to fill Oden’s shoes than his son Kozuki Momonosuke. Momo takes pride in his lineage and has the qualities of a righteous ruler.

The upcoming episode will feature the moment that will go down in Wano’s history as it witnesses the birth of one of the best Shogun. Delve deeper to find out the release date and spoilers for One Piece Episode 1078.

One Piece Episode 1077 will be released on October 1 at 9:30am JST. It is a weekly anime that drops every Sunday.

The episode will be available to stream across various time zones after it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

7:00pm PT

9:00pm Central Time

10:00pm Eastern Time Zone

3:00am UK

7:30am India Standard Time

11:30am Australia

One Piece Episode 1078 spoilers

Here’s a look at the preview:

One Piece Episode 1078 is titled “He Returns! The Shogun of Wano Country, Kozuki Momonosuke.” In the upcoming episode, the people of Wano are surprised by Komurasaki’s return. One by one, all the surviving retainers reveal themselves in front of everyone. The people celebrate their return, as well as the fact that Toki’s prophecy came true.

Word soon gets out to all the other regions, and people start gathering in the Flower Capital to witness the monumental moment. On the other hand, Yamato just informs the other Straw Hats that they will soon be joining the crew.

Momonosuke comes forward and talks about the tragic demise of his father, Kozuki Oden, and the hell the people of Wano went through after that. He promises his country that their enemies have been defeated. He declares himself the Shogun of Wano, bringing tears to Oden’s retainers and the people of Wano.

