One Piece Episode 1069: Release date & spoilers

As the Wano Arc draws near its end, fans witness yet another sacrifice in the recent episode. Izou bravely defeats the CP0 agents, successfully taking down Maha with him. Here are the release date and possible spoilers for One Piece Episode 1069.

One Piece’s Wano arc is the most thrilling arc to date, with a captivating storyline, plenty of action, and memorable characters. The recent episode doesn’t feature any big fights, but fans witness the death of one of the Nine Red Scabbards, Izou.

He was a Kozuki Oden’s retainer before joining the Whitebeards and climbing to the ranks of a division commander. Now that the Kozuki Clan waged war against Kaido, it’s only fair that he would join his allies once again and put an end to the Yonko’s tyranny.

Sadly, unlike the previous arcs, Izou won’t come back after recovering from fatal injuries. His sacrifice is tragic, but he helped his allies a great deal by clearing a major obstacle for them. Delve deeper to find out the release date and spoilers for One Piece Episode 1069.

One Piece Episode 1069 will release on July 16 at 9:30am JST. It is a weekly anime that drops every Sunday.

The episode will be available to stream across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

7:00pm PT

9:00pm Central Time

10:00pm Eastern Time Zone

3:00am UK

7:30am India Standard Time

11:30am Australia

One Piece Episode 1069 spoilers

The upcoming episode, “There is Only One Winner – Luffy vs. Kaidou,” will resume the biggest fight of the saga. Luffy criticizes Kaido for making people suffer just to achieve his goals. The young pirate also declares that he will drive the villain out of Wano.

He is pushing himself past his limit to defeat the Yonko once and for all. However, since Kaido is in his dragon form, he consumes Luffy only to let him out using his “Blast Breath.” While Luffy defends the helpless people of Wano, Kaido criticizes them for being weak. However, one of the CP0 agents interferes in the fight and lands a sneak attack on Luffy.

This truly surprises Kaido, and it seems that the agent will pay a price for using a cheap trick. Despite how immoral Kaido is, he always abides by certain rules when it comes to fighting. Not to mention he respects strong opponents and enjoys defeating them. Therefore, he loathes whenever someone gets in his way.

One Piece can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll.

