One Piece Chapter 1130: Release date & major spoilers

The fake Sun God turns out to be a pirate named Road, but will One Piece Chapter 1130 reveal more about him?

Instead of beginning the highly-anticipated Elbaf Arc, One Piece manga takes a detour and traps half of the Straw Hats in the Land of the Gods. Chapter 1129, titled “Live Dolls”, reveals that the giant dressed up the crew and put them in a toy box made out of Lego blocks.

Road is the ruler of the land and was furious at the crew for injuring Muginn and Hilmungardr. We also witness Nami using an incredible Thunderbolt to deal with the villain.

However, much about the mysterious kingdom as well as Road’s intentions are unknown. Also, will we find out what will happen to the rest of the crew?

Since there’s no break this week, One Piece Chapter 1130 will be released on Sunday, October 20, 2024, at 7am PT. You can read the latest chapter for free on Manga Plus.

The One Piece Chapter 1130 global release time zones are below:

11.00am Eastern Time

4.00pm British Time

5.00pm European Time

8.30pm Indian Time

11.00pm Philippine Time

One Piece Chapter 1130 spoilers

One Piece Chapter 1130, titled “Cursed Prince,” features the rest of the crew is headed towards Elbaf. The crew’s whereabouts were unknown after Luffy’s group went missing. However, it appears they will reunite in Elbaf. Despite Vivi’s resistance, Morgan’s finally managed to spread misinformation that Luffy killed Vegapunk.

According to the newspaper, Luffy and the Giant Warriors were responsible for Egghead’s destruction. Dory and Brogy each have the bounty of 1.8 billion berries after the Egghead Incident.

Furthermore, we also find out Loki killed his own father to obtain a legendary devil fruit. Luffy goes to meet the Prince alone and he finds the latter is all chained to a tree. The chapter ends with incredible double spreads of the Elbaf Kingdom, including the castle that’s placed below the the treetop, Yggdrasil.

More spoilers will be out a few days before the official release date of the chapter. We will update this space once we have information about it.

