One Piece just dropped the “episode of the year”, and you can watch it now

One Piece anime is going on a hiatus till April 2025, but before that, Toei treated fans to the “episode of the year”.

While the One Piece anime takes a break in between its Egghead Arc, the anime released a special episode dubbed ‘One Piece Fan Letter’. Directed by animator Megumi Ishitani, the 20-minute episode follows the Straw Hat crew’s reunion from the POV of their fans.

We also see glimpses of the Summit War before the crew reunites. Each member of the crew has a fan ranging from a young girl to even Navy soldiers. While the episode mostly focuses on Nami’s fan, we also meet many new characters admiring the rest of the crew.

Article continues after ad

The episode’s beauty captivated fans as they couldn’t stop praising it. Not only that, but by the end of the episode, the voice actors of the crew members sing ‘We Are, the first opening theme of the anime.

Article continues after ad

It’s a filler episode inspired by an official novel Straw Hat Stories, written by Tomohito Ohsaki. The episode received countless praise from fans and critics alike and even made it to second spot in the MyAnimeList Top Anime charts.

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, it took the number one position is also the Top Anime Special chart, beating out Attack On Titan: Final Season ‐ Final Chapter.

Where can you watch One Piece Fan Letter?

One Piece Fan Letter is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.

Crunchyroll is the official streaming platform for One Piece where you can catch up with the canon anime episodes as well.

The episode was released on October 20, 2024, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the anime debut. Megumi Ishitani, the director of Episode 1015 and openings 25 and 26 was responsible for the project.

Article continues after ad

As the anime is currently on hiatus, Toei will soon begin streaming the remake version of Fish-Man Island Saga. It will have better animation and pacing along with the remastered versions of the opening and ending themes.

Article continues after ad

The Saga will be compiled in 21 episodes, airing during the hiatus. The original anime adapted the 57-chapter-long Saga into 58 episodes.

Before One Piece commences its Elbaf Arc, find out what’s happening in the Land of the Gods Arc. Since the anime is going on a hiatus, have a look at our list of the best anime you can watch in the meantime.