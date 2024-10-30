Dandadan Chapter 173: Release date & spoiler speculation

The ongoing arc of Dandadan follows Momo’s and her friends’ adventures as they deal with a strange alien race, so here’s what to expect from Chapter 173.

Dandadan is making waves in the anime world this season with an incredible adaptation that’s had fans hooked since Episode 1. The anime wrapped up its first arc in Episode 4, but the manga is way ahead as we’re in the tenth story arc.

The ongoing arc introduces Pygmies, an alien species affiliated with Kouki Yoshihiro, a student at Kami High. Kouki is being blackmailed by someone with an unknown identity to find Momo and steal her powers. Kouki has a knife that can extract power from a living being or a yokai.

With this weapon, she can easily take Momo’s powers and give them to someone else. The recent chapter features Aira, Momo, and Okarun struggling against the pygmies. As the chapter ends, Momo throws a desk at Kouki, who is hiding in a camouflage cloak.

Dandadan Chapter 173 will be released on Sunday, November 4, 2024, at 7am PT. You can read the latest chapters for free on Manga Plus.

You can find the Dandadan Chapter 173 global release time zones below:

11.00am Eastern Time

4.00pm British Time

5.00pm European Time

8.30pm Indian Time

11.00pm Philippine Time

Dandadan Chapter 173 spoiler speculation

Dandadan Chapter 173 will likely reveal Kouki’s next move after Momo located her through the camouflage. Kouki has been controlling the pygmies while hiding from everyone. Luckily, Momo spotted her before things got serious.

Kouki will either fight against the trio or attempt an escape using her abilities again. However, now that Momo has got the hang of her powers, Kouki won’t be able to slip away easily. Not to mention Aira and Okarun are there to lend her a hand.

However, the real threat is the countless number of pygmies who are still protecting the girl. The identity of the person blackmailing Kouki still remains unknown, and it seems unlikely the upcoming chapter will reveal anything.

For now, the series is focusing on their fight as we learn more about Kouki, who is the only one capable enough to steal Momo’s powers.

For now, the series is focusing on their fight as we learn more about Kouki, who is the only one capable enough to steal Momo's powers.