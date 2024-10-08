One Piece Chapter 1129: Release date & major spoilers

The second Sun God raises a lot of questions, so here’s what you need to know about One Piece Chapter 1129.

One Piece manga takes a detour from the highly-anticipated Elbaf Arc as it commences the ‘Land of Gods’ Arc. This is the second arc of the Final Saga as it follows about half of the Straw Hats in an unknown world.

Two days after setting sail from Egghead, Luffy, Zoro, Sanji, Nami, Usopp, and Chopper go missing without a trace. Whereas, Robin, Brook, Franky, Jimebi, Bonney, Lilith, and the Giants worry about their well-being. Things get crazier when Nami and the others wake up in a strange place fighting giant insects and a cat.

While Chapter 1128 reveals that the strange world is an illusion, everything happening around the beloved characters is very much real. One Piece Chapter 1129 might unravel more secrets about the strange world as well as the mysterious “Sun God.”

Since there’s no break this week, One Piece Chapter 1129 will be released on Sunday, October 13, 2024, at 7am PT. You can read the latest chapter for free on Manga Plus.

The One Piece Chapter 1129 global release time zones are below:

11.00am Eastern Time

4.00pm British Time

5.00pm European Time

8.30pm Indian Time

11.00pm Philippine Time

One Piece Chapter 1129 spoilers

Manga Plus

The upcoming One Piece Chapter 1129 features a cover art of Yamato meeting Otama and Shinobu in Kuri. In Chapter 1128, we see the crew trying to escape from the place. However, the chaos happening around them enrages the “Sun God” who plans to punish the crew.

They capture the crew and trap them in an iron cage. However, Zoro and Sanji break it with their powerful attacks.

Meanwhile, Nami uses a map to describe the castle made out of Lego blocks. The chapter also reveals that the “Sun God” is Road, a giant from Elbaf who is the navigator of the New Giant Warrior Pirates led by Hajrudin.

In the Dressrosa Arc, Hajrudin joined the Strawhat Grand Fleet, much to Road’s disagreement. The Thousand Sunny is passing through a Sleeping Mist Area, which is why the crew is unconscious. The ship has been captured by Muginn the crow.

As the chapter ends, Nami and Zeus strike Road with a thunderbolt and Luffy smashes through a wall using Gear 4.

More spoilers will be out a few days before the official release date of the chapter. We will update this space once we have information about it.

