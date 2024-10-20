Bad news buccaneers, the One Piece anime is going on a six-month hiatus, meaning we won’t see how the Straw Hats escape Egghead until 2025 (unless you read the manga?).

It’s sad news for anime fans, and we’re sure many of you are wondering how you’ll spend your days now. Luffy, Zoro, Nami, and the rest are taking a break. Well, we’re glad you asked! You see, there are plenty of incredible anime shows out there to fill the One Piece-shaped hole in your life.

How do we know? Well, because we’ve put together a list of the best anime to watch while One Piece is on hiatus! This carefully curated list considers what makes One Piece so special, and we’ve tried to choose shows that reflect similar themes and ideas.

So don’t be sad; take a page out of Luffy’s book and jump head-first into a brand new adventure by checking out these brilliant shows.

One Punch Man (2015–present)

MAPPA

If you’re a fan of One Piece’s zany humor and offbeat energy, then you should check out One-Punch Man. As the title implies, the show follows a hero called Saitama, who has the ability to end a fight with a single punch and is bored of his seemingly unstoppable power.



Like One Piece, there’s a goofiness to One-Punch Man that makes it a delight to watch, and if you like anime that don’t take themselves too seriously, then this is the show for you. Don’t go thinking it’s all gags and jokes, though. While Saitama might not take fights seriously, his friends don’t have the same luxury, and their battles are always gorgeously choreographed and beautifully animated. If you’re not watching Saitama’s adventures, then you’re missing out, and we can’t wait for One-Punch Man season 3!

Fairy Tail (2010–2019)

Crunchyroll

One of the best things about One Piece is the way Oda has filled his world with all sorts of marvelous monsters and cool creatures. It seems like in every arc, we’re introduced to some wonderful new concept or race – whether that be the Fish-men, the Minks, or whatever the hell Scratchman Apoo is.

It’s really quite marvelous and gives Luffy’s adventure a real sense of wonder; you’ve literally no idea what’s going to be around the next corner… or on the next island. Fairy Tale is similar in that regard; there’s a sense that anything can happen, and any legend could be true as its hero, Natsu Dragneel, explores the Kingdom of Fiore.

Attack on Titan (2012-2023)

Crunchyroll

On paper, Attack on Titan couldn’t have less in common with One Piece if it tried. One is upbeat and optimistic, the other dour and gloomy. One is about the joy of adventure, the other about the horror of war. In fact, the only real commonality they share is that they’ve both got giants in them… although the One Piece giants seem a lot friendlier than the Titans.

If you look a bit deeper, though, you’ll see that Attack on Titan and One Piece have one thing in common, and it’s a pretty major theme in both series. Both anime are ultimately about finding peace at the cost of everything else; yes, Luffy and Eren may have dramatically different methods of securing that peace – Luffy wants to bring all people together, while Eren wants to unite the world through hatred – but their end goal is the same: they want a world without conflict.

Dragon Ball Daima (2024)

Toei Animation

Honestly, we could have put any of the Dragon Ball anime on this list, as so much of One Piece is clearly inspired by Akira Triyama’s masterwork. However, I settled on Dragon Ball Daima, partly because it’s new (and who doesn’t love watching something new) and also because there are some thematic ties between Goku’s latest adventure and One Piece.

You see, Daima will explore a hitherto unseen land, the Demon Realm, a place unlike any we’ve seen before in Dragon Ball. Doesn’t that sound a lot like the Straw Hats traveling to mysterious new islands in each saga? It does to us. Plus, as it’s a Dragon Ball series, you know that action scenes will be sensational, so if you’re only interested in One Piece for the fights, you won’t be disappointed.

Bleach (2004–present)

Crunchyroll

One of the best things about One Piece has always been how Oda uses Devil Fruit users’ unique powers to keep the action fresh and exciting. While Bleach’s fight choreography might not be on exactly the same level (and it takes itself a lot more seriously), I can’t deny that seeing Ichigo in action is every bit as thrilling as watching Luffy fight.

Like One Piece, Bleach also does a great job of avoiding the classic Dragon Ball Z pitfall of people throwing generic orbs of doom at each other. Instead, the strongest fighters rely on their Bankai – unique powers possessed by only the greatest shinigami – that help keep things novel.

Naruto (2002-2017)

Crunchyroll

For a time, Naruto and One Piece enjoyed a friendly rivalry, and it’s easy to see why. One may be about pirates and the other ninjas, but if you peel back the layers, you’ll find that Naruto and One Piece share very similar themes and ideas.

Loudmouthed, rambunctious idiots lead both series; they have ridiculously large supporting casts (although One Piece still has Naruto beat there), and both series have imaginative and spectacular fight scenes. More than that, Naruto and One Piece are both about people chasing their dreams in the face of impossible odds, whether that is becoming the Hokage or finding Gol D. Roger’s legendary treasure. If any two anime characters would get on, it’s Luffy and Naruto.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (2009–2010)

IMDb

Every anime fan knows Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is one of the all-time greats, and it’s worth watching even if you’re not looking for something to fill the One Piece-shaped hole in your life. Still, if I were to draw a similarity between the two shows, I think both handle drama really well.

Sure, they can be goofy (One Piece is especially goofy), but I think these series use their lighter moments to throw shade on their darker aspects. That’s why something like the reveal of Nami’s backstory or Nina Tucker’s ultimate fate is so shocking. They’re in stark contrast to the normal exciting action.

My Hero Academia (2016–present)

Kohei Horikoshi/Bones

Set in a world where everyone is born with superpowers (known in universe as Quirks), Izuku Midoriya is one of the unlucky few to be born Quirkless. Yet a chance encounter with the world’s greatest hero offers Modoriya the chance to prove he’s every bit as super as his friends.

My Hero Academia is a real underdog story; anyone who’s seen it knows that poor Midoriya can’t catch a break even when he’s got the most powerful quirk in the world, yet he carries on anyway. This has always reminded me of Luffy, who, like Deku, comes from a less-than-salubrious place but manages to change the world through sheer force of will and determination. Check out our My Hero Academia Season 8 guide to learn more.

One Piece (1999–present)

Crunchyroll

Recommending One Piece while One Piece takes a break might make us sound crazier than Buggy the Clown, but it’s not like Luffy and the crew are going anywhere. While the main series takes a break, Toei Animation is going to be running a remastered version of the Fish-Man Island Saga.

Supposedly, this new take on the first New World arc will dramatically improve the pacing, which is always a good thing. You could also use the break to catch up on Netflix’s live-action One Piece, which is surprisingly good!

If none of these anime tickled your fancy, why not check out our list of the most exciting upcoming anime?