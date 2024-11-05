Dandadan Chapter 174: Release date & spoiler speculation

Momo and the others still have no idea about Kouki’s goal as their plan to capture her fails, so what will happen in Dandadan Chapter 174?

While the Dandadan anime is still on its second arc, the story has come quite far in the manga. The ongoing arc is the tenth in the main story and it brings a new set of troubles for Momo and her friends.

Momo is still small, but even that has its benefits. She is able to see the pygmies while Okarun and Aira can’t. As such, the team works together to corner the one controlling the pygmies – Kouki Yukishiro.

As they finally manage to capture her, Kouki’s pygmies make a swift escape under their noses. However, things get worse when Joo, the school nurse, thinks Kinta and the others are bullying her.

Dandadan Chapter 174 will be released on Monday, November 11, 2024, at 7am PT. You can read the latest chapters for free on Manga Plus.

You can find the Dandadan Chapter 174 global release time zones below:

11.00am Eastern Time

4.00pm British Time

5.00pm European Time

8.30pm Indian Time

11.00pm Philippine Time

Dandadan Chapter 174 spoiler speculation

Dandadan Chapter 174 will likely reveal Kouki’s next move. Although Joo is lending Kouki a hand while being unaware of the situation, things may not end in the latter’s favor again since the whole group is there.

Furthermore, Chapter 173 confirms that the pygmies have their own will. They don’t always act upon orders, and they will do anything to save Kouki.

The situation is made worse by the fact that they’re so small so others can’t see them. However, that kind of obstacle is nothing to Momo, who is not only able to use her powers normally but also able to see the pygmies.

The upcoming chapter might also reveal more about the person making Kouki do their bidding. It’s most likely Count Saint Germain, who wishes to have all kinds of powers for himself. While he did lend Momo and Okaru a hand in the Danmura Arc, his motives aren’t noble.

