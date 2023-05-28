One Piece Episode 1064: Release date & spoilers

As the fight between Kaido and Luffy proceeds, fans once again witness the terrifying strength of the Yonko. Here are the release date and possible spoilers for One Piece Episode 1064.

One Piece’s Wano arc is the most thrilling arc to date, with a captivating storyline, plenty of action, and memorable moments. It was only recently fans witnessed the spectacular fight between Zoro and King.

And now, the battle between Luffy and Kaido started once again. The recent episode features a drunk Kaido, which is dangerous considering the havoc he creates whenever he is in that state.

However, the battle has only just begun, and it will go on for a while until fans get to witness Luffy’s devil fruit awakening. Delve deeper to find out what will happen in One Piece Episode 1064.

One Piece Episode 1064 will release on June 4 at 9:30am JST. It is a weekly anime that drops every Sunday.

The episode will be available to stream across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

7:00pm PT

9:00pm Central Time

10:00pm Eastern Time Zone

3:00am UK

7:30am India Standard Time

11:30am Australia

One Piece Episode 1064 spoilers

One Piece Episode 1064 is titled “Shuron Hakke! A Lawless Dragon Approaches Luffy.” It will continue with the fight between Luffy and the drunk Yonko. Luffy finds himself at a disadvantage as he is unable to keep up with Kaido’s inconsistent behaviour.

The King of the Beasts expresses his sorrow in one moment and unleashes a deadly attack in the next. On the other hand, in the Holy Land of Marie Jois, Gorosei starts worrying about the awakening of a certain devil fruit, which has been removed from the annals of history.

Zunesha will also appear as it arrives in Wano to aid its friend Kozuki Momonosuke. The Akazaya Nine, Straw Hats, and the other alliance members continue their battle against Kaido’s and Orochi’s underlings.

One Piece Episode 1063 will also feature the appearance of CP0, who are targeting the Straw Hat Pirates. However, an already injured Izou stands in their way and refuses to let them go after his allies.

One Piece can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

