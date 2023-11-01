One Piece Episode 1082: Release date & spoilers

One Piece Episode 1082 will feature a thrilling moment as the Admiral defeats strong fighters in Wano – so here are the release date and spoilers.

One Piece’s epic Wano Country is closing the curtain with the return of the fan-favorite character, Shanks. In a recent episode, as the world is shocked by Luffy’s new bounty and the announcement of two new Yonkos, Shanks reminisces about his brief time with kid Luffy in Foosha Village.

He appears proud of how far Luffy has come in such a short time. Furthermore, he also declares his intention to claim One Piece. However, the situation in Wano is dire as none of the fighters are able to defeat Admiral Ryokugyu.

The upcoming episode will feature the Akayaza Nine, Yamato, and Momonosuke struggling to defeat the Admiral, but they soon get help from an unexpected ally. Delve deeper to find out the release date and spoilers for One Piece Episode 1082.

One Piece Episode 1082 will be released on November 5 at 9:30am JST. It is a weekly anime that drops every Sunday.

The episode will be available to stream across various time zones after it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

7:00pm PT

9:00pm Central Time

10:00pm Eastern Time Zone

3:00am UK

7:30am India Standard Time

11:30am Australia

One Piece Episode 1082 preview and spoilers

Here’s a look at the preview of One Piece Episode 1082: