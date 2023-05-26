Naruto: Why is every Mangekyou Sharingan ability different?

Mangekyou Sharingan is an advanced form of Sharingan powers in Naruto that is awakened within members of the Uchiha Clan in certain circumstances. However, although the fundamentals of Sharingan abilities are the same in every Uchiha, the Mangekyou is unique to each user.

Naruto’s most powerful clan had many secrets and complex abilities at their disposal. They awakened their abilities over time and, even then, found new ways to progress their powers.

Magekyo Sharingan is a very complex power in Naruto that can grant tremendous powers to its users. However, because the power is so dangerous, it comes with its set of drawbacks.

Characters such as Itachi, Sasuke, Shusui, and a few more awakened their powers naturally. Whereas, Shinobi such as Kakashi and Danzo were able to use it through Sharingan eyes being implanted in them. Delve deeper to find out why every Mangekyou Sharingan ability is different.

What is a Mangekyou Sharingan in Naruto?

Mangekyou Sharingan translates to “Kaleidoscope Copy Wheel Eye”, and it is only awakened by a handful of Uchiha who endure a traumatic enough experience. This ability is considered the “heavenly eyes that see the truth of all of creation without obstruction.”

It differs from a regular Sharingan by its appearance, which changes the shape of the tomoe seal. While each user’s design is unique, they all have similar pinwheels.

The price of wielding such devastating power is loss of vision. The time it takes to lose sight may be determined by the user’s natural talent or the number of times they utilise it.

Why each Uchiha has a unique Mangekyou Sharingan ability?

Mangekyou Sharingan of every Uchiha in Naruto is different because it’s something that only certain clan members can develop, and that also happens in different circumstances.

An immense emotional loss awakens Mangekyou Sharingan. Therefore, its appearance and power vary according to the person who activates it, representing their own unique emotions and experiences.

Furthermore, it gives the user access to powerful unique techniques, such as Kamui for Obito and Kotoamatsukami for Shusui.

Naruto can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll.

