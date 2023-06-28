Naruto: Shisui’s Mangekyou Sharingan explained

Shisui’s Mangekyou Sharingan remains one of the greatest powers in the entirety of Naruto. Here’s what we know about it.

Mangekyou Sharingan is a powerful and advanced form of Sharingan power in Naruto. It is only awakened within members of the Uchiha Clan in certain circumstances. In special cases, such as Kakashi Hatake, who has an Uchiha eye implanted in them, the Mangekyou Sharingan can still take effect, but the user will be drained of Chakra every time they use it.

Although the basic Sharingan abilities are the same in every Uchiha, the Mangekyou is unique to each user. It is a very complex power in Naruto that can grant devastating powers to its users. However, even among the most powerful characters, Shisui’s Mangekyou Sharingan granted him a truly terrifying ability.

As a child prodigy, Shisui Uchiha had a bright future ahead of him until it was ruined through Danzo’s schemes. Despite having very little screen time and only being shown in flashbacks, Shisui is one of the most important characters in Naruto because of his unique ability.

Shisui’s Mangekyou Sharingan is called Kotoamatsukami

Shisui’s Mangekyou Sharingan allows him to enter the mind of any target and manipulate them by giving them false experiences. What makes this ability truly terrifying is that the victim will think they are doing everything of their free will, never realizing they were a puppet, even during the time of their death.

Kotoamatsukami is regarded as a Genjutsu of the highest caliber, and not many techniques in the entire Naruto world can rival it. It is powerful enough to negate Kabuto Yakushi’s control over a resurrected Itachi Uchiha, despite the former’s binding being regarded as near-absolute.

This makes Itachi the only reincarnated Shinobi to free himself from Kabuto’s grasp. Due to the technique being so useful, Danzo didn’t hesitate to kill Shisui to get his eyes. Sadly, Danzo committed various cruel acts, even manipulating Hanzo to harm others.

Despite being a man of morals, Hanzo did all of Danzo’s dirty work. Kotoamatsukami, unlike most Sharingan-based Genjutsu, does not require eye contact. Danzo is able to cast it on others without apparently removing the bandages that covered his right eye.

In the meantime, check out more anime coverage below:

