One Piece: 5 strongest Luffy’s Gear 5 techniques

As the protagonist of One Piece, Luffy has a complete grasp of both his Devil Fruit and Haki. Here’s a list of the five strongest techniques of Luffy’s Gear 5.

Luffy uses gears to describe his ever-changing forms and techniques. So far, he can use four gears ranging from two to five. Luffy’s Gear 5 is his strongest asset in One Piece, which is powerful enough to overpower the King of Beasts, Kaido.

Although Luffy calls it Gear 5, it is actually the awakened state of his devil fruit. In the “Wano Country Saga,” fans learn that Luffy’s devil fruit is actually a mythical Zoan type having the properties of a Paramecia type.

Luffy has yet to reveal the full extent of this power. However, his brief battles and a limited number of techniques are enough to determine that the future Pirate King is now terrifyingly strong. Delve deeper to learn more about five of the strongest techniques of Luffy’s Gear 5 in One Piece.

Gomu Gomu no Fusen

Gomu Gomu no Fusen literally means “Rubber Rubber Balloon.” Dubbed “Gum-Gum Balloon” in VIZ translations, this technique is a variant of Luffy’s signature ability. However, unlike the usual Balloon technique, this technique is extremely powerful, where Luffy’s body becomes buoyant like a helium balloon.

Luffy uses this technique against Kaido in his Dragon form. He enters the Yonko’s body and expands himself as well as the dragon, resulting in severe injuries to his opponent.

Gomu Gomu no Gigant

Gomu Gomu no Gigant literally means “Rubber Rubber Giant.” Dubbed “Gum-Gum Giant” in VIZ translations, this technique is an advanced version of Luffy’s Gear 3. In Gear 3, he can gigantify his arms.

However, Luffy’s Gear 5 allows him to expand to the size of a real giant. Since his body is proportionately massive, he can use his usual techniques with much more strength behind them.

Gomu Gomu no Bajrang Gun

Gomu Gomu no Bajrang Gun literally means “Rubber Rubber Monkey God Gun.” Dubbed “Gum-Gum Bajrang Gun” in VIZ translations, this technique is the Gear 5 version of “Gum Gum King Kong Gun.

Luffy’s Gear 5 allows him to inflate his fist almost to the size of Onigashima and infuse it with Busoshoku and Haoshoku Haki. He then unleashes it at his opponent to land a devastating blow.

Gomu Gomu no Mogura Pistol

Gomu Gomu no Mogura Pistol literally means “Rubber Rubber Mole Gun.” Dubbed “Gum-Gum Mole Pistol” in VIZ translations, this technique requires Luffy to punch his fist into the floor. With this, his fist stretches to a nearby section of the floor and strikes his opponent from the side.

Since the trajectory of his attack is unpredictable, Luffy can easily catch his opponents off-guard with it. Although it’s not much different than Luffy’s usual attacks, his Gear 5 adds a lot of force behind it.

Gomu Gomu no Dawn Rocket

Gomu Gomu no Dawn Rocket literally means “Rubber Rubber White Rocket,” Dubbed “Gum-Gum Dawn Rocket” in VIZ translations, this technique allows Luffy to use his awakened powers to bend the environment and his body.

He shapes his hair into a pair of goggles and launches himself at his opponent before slamming his fist into their abdomen. This technique is deadly enough to inflict severe wounds on Rob Lucci, who is also in his awakened state at the time.

