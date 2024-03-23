Naruto is the one of the most popular shounen anime of all time. Known for its strong storylines and an extensive cast of characters, the series has solidified its status as an iconic anime. However, the long list of characters makes us wonder — who is the strongest character in Naruto?

Masashi Kishimoto’s masterpiece, Naruto, was first released in 1999 in Shueisha’s Weekly Shounen Jump. The series found an overwhelmingly positive response, even more so after it got its anime adaptation in 2002 by Pierrot. The first part of the anime ended in 2007 before the second part, titled Naruto Shippuden, premiered in the same year.

Though both parts of the series are counted among the best anime of all time, Naruto and Naruto Shippuden are also notorious for their filler episodes. However, the quality of the story ensured that fans remember the anime fondly even years after their conclusion.

Naruto has some powerful characters with a variety of special abilities. With such an extensive selection, picking one out as the most powerful is no easy task. But there’s only one character who can be deemed as the strongest in Naruto.

Who is the strongest in Naruto?

The strongest character in Naruto is Kaguya Otsutsuki. She was revealed to be the true antagonist of the story in the last part of the Fourth Shinobi World War. It took the combined effort of the original Team 7 to defeat her.

Kaguya is a member of the extraterrestrial Otsutsuki Clan. She came to Earth and consumed the fruit of the God Tree, becoming the first wielder of chakra as a result. Being the first wielder, Kaguya was known as the “mother of chakra”. Her chakra was eventually passed down to her sons, Hagoromo and Homura.

Crunchyroll

Jealous of the abilities they inherited from her, Kaguya merged with the God Tree’s ten-tailed form and fought her children. She was ultimately sealed by her sons.

What powers does Kaguya Otsutsuki have?

As an Otsutsuki and the progenitor of chakra, Kaguya is immensely powerful — she has an extensive chakra reserve and can use all five basic chakra natures as well as Yin-Yang Release. Her abilities range from unparalleled regeneration to being able to absorb chakra.

Kaguya also possesses two of the strongest doujutsu, Byakugan and Rinne-Sharingan. While Byakugan gives her a 360° X-ray vision, Rinne-Sharingan allows her to teleport through different dimensions in the blink of an eye.

Kaguya’s true strength comes from her connection with the God Tree. After being unsealed, Kaguya used her bond with the God Tree to absorb chakra of the shinobi trapped in the Infinite Tsukuyomi to strengthen herself further. In a dire situation, she can also merge with the tree to transform into the jinchuriki of the Ten-tails.

Her status as the Ten-tails’ jinchuriki allows Kaguya access to the Truth Seeking Balls, made of pure chakra. Kaguya’s Truth Seeking Balls are far stronger than both Madara and Obito’s.

Kaguya’s status as the strongest character in Naruto never wavered. Until the end of the series, no other character could defeat her alone. Just like it took the combined power of Hagoromo and Homura to seal her, Naruto and Sasuke also had to merge their strengths to defeat the mother of chakra.

