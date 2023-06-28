Naruto: Madara’s unnamed Mangekyou Sharingan explained

Madara’s Mangekyou Sharingan remains one of the greatest mysteries in Naruto despite him being the very first Uchiha to awaken it. Here’s what we know about it.

In Naruto, Mangekyou Sharingan is an advanced form of Sharingan powers that is awakened within members of the Uchiha Clan in certain circumstances. Although the fundamentals of Sharingan abilities are the same in every Uchiha, the Mangekyou is unique to each user.

It is a very complex power in Naruto that can grant tremendous powers to its users. However, because the power is so dangerous, it comes with its set of drawbacks. Only a handful of Uchiha are known to awaken it.

Madara and his brother Izuna were the first Uchiha Clan members to gain this ability. After Izuna dies at a young age, Madara takes his eyes and awakens the Eternal Mangekyou Sharingan. Therefore, the series somehow loses track of Madara’s Mangekyou Sharingan.

Madara’s unnamed Mangekyou Sharingan can manipulate time

All Mangekyou Sharingan abilities are unique to the user and, thus, given a unique name as well. Madara is the only Uchiha with an unnamed Mangekyou since it was never mentioned in the anime or manga. It makes sense, considering Madara only had this ability for a short while before leveling up to god-like powers.

However, Naruto Ninja Storm Games dropped a major hint about his unique ability. The video game holds canon material. Therefore, it only consists of elements that are directly related to the story. These games show Madara’s Mangekyou Sharingan in action, which is revealed to be “Time Manipulation.”

Though the official name remains a mystery, Madara uses his right eye to memorize and record the movements of his opponent’s attacks and movements. And with his left eye, he can rewind time and negate that attack. It’s a truly terrifying ability for an antagonist to have.

