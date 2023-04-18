Naruto: Why does Sasuke’s Rinnegan look so different?

The legendary ability of Rinnegan is characterized by concentric circles covering the purple eyeballs. However, Sasuke’s Rinnegan has a distinctive feature as he has six tomoe in his left eye.

Dojutsu is one of the most powerful and difficult forms of Ninjutsu in Naruto. It requires the use of one’s eyes, and only a handful of Shinobi are known to use powerful Dojutsu. Among the different types of Dojutsu, Rinnegan is considered the strongest as it originates from Hagoromo Otsutsuki, also known as the Sage of Six Paths.

Wielding this legendary power requires massive Chakra and talent. Sasuke Uchiha has both, making him eligible to use this power efficiently after awakening it. He is healed with Hashirama’s cells during the Fourth Great Shinobi War before receiving half of Hagoromo’s Chakra.

Therefore, it helps him awaken Rinnegan in his left eye, granting him access to the various abilities of the Six Paths Techniques. His Rinnegan also looks completely different from others as it has three tomoe on the innermost circles. Here’s a look at why Sasuke’s Rinngean is completely different from others.

The unique techniques of Sasuke’s Rinnegan

Sasuke’s Rinnegan grants him two unique abilities: “Space-Time Ninjutsu and Amenotejikara.” Space-Time Ninjutsu allows him to manipulate space and time in a continuous sequence. By perceiving distortions in the flow of time, he can manipulate certain points in space.

This gives him the power to wrap into dimensional voids and teleport himself and others into different locations. Furthermore, Amenotejikara allows him to absorb Chakra, reverse Ninjutsu attacks, and even breach defence barriers. This barrier technique is a unique ability of Sasuke’s Six Paths Techniques.

Why does Sasuke’s Rinnegan look so different?

Crunchyroll

Sasuke already has Eternal Mangekyou Sharingan, and then infusing Hagaromo’s Chakra within him causes his Sharingan to transform into the six tomoe Rinnegan. However, just because he has Rinnegan doesn’t mean he is all invincible.

Whenever he uses this particular power, his tomoe will disappear, and then he will only be able to use ordinary Rinnegan abilities. Another factor differentiating Sasuke from other Rinnegan users is that no one has awakened their Rinnegan in the same way Sasuke did.

In Madara Uchiha’s case, he puts Hashirama Senju’s cells in his body, and even that takes years to develop. When Madara is at death’s door, he gets Obito to transfer his Rinnegan to Nagato Uzumaki. Nagato then starts using his power as his own until Obito takes it back after the former’s death.

Both Madara and Nagato don’t have Rinnegan awakened for natural reasons, unlike Sasuke. Therefore, Sasuke’s Rinnegan not only looks different but is also several times more potent.

