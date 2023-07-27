Jujutsu Kaisen: The difficulty of Reverse Cursed Technique explained

Even among the strongest Sorcerers and curses in Jujutsu Kaisen, very few can use Reverse Cursed Technique. However, what makes it truly difficult?

The most intriguing part of Jujutsu Kaisen is the unique power of curses. The monsters are born from negative emotions and are called “cursed spirits” or simply curses. They have unique abilities and can only be defeated by cursed techniques.

The source of the characters’ abilities, called “Cursed Energy,” feels somewhat similar to Naruto’s “Chakra” or Bleach’s “Spiritual Pressure.” Therefore, the series highlights a basic Shonen trope with a significant difference in the way it’s portrayed as something that originates from one’s negative emotions.

The power forces the protagonists to channel their dark emotions and defeat enemies that are created by the same emotions. The sorcerers and even the curses Cursed Techniques for combat. However, as the name suggests, Reverse Cursed Technique is the complete opposite in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen.

What is Reverse Cursed Technique in Jujutsu Kaisen – why is it so difficult?

The Reverse Cursed Technique is a special type of cursed technique that converts negative cursed energy into positive energy. It is a very complex technique and is primarily used to heal or regenerate. It requires two sources of cursed energy and multiplying them by one other.

After that, it’s just simple mathematics of multiplying two negatives and making it a positive. However, the real challenge is accumulating all that cursed energy in the first place. Jujutsu Sorcerers or even curses are trained to use channel their negative emotions into energy.

Therefore, using those emotions and converting them into something positive sounds easy in theory, but the execution is extremely difficult. Powerful sorcerers such as Gojo and Yuta can use this technique. So far, only Gojo specializes in using Reverse Cursed Technique for offensive purposes. Shoko Ieiri specializes in only Reverse Cursed Technique.

However, not even special-grade sorcerers such as Geto and Yuki were shown this technique. Additionally, Kinji is capable of using it, but to a certain limit. As for curses, Sukuna and Kenjaku, the two strongest villains in JJk, can easily use this technique.

Jujutsu Kaisen can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll and Netflix. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

