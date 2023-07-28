Jujutsu Kaisen: Where is Megumi’s mother?

Jujutsu Kaisen features the first glimpse of Megumi’s mother in the recent episode. Where is she now?

Jujutsu Kaisen’s recent episode concludes the highly anticipated fight between Toji and Gojo. Toji stands no chance against Gojo, who awakens his power to the fullest. The young sorcerer uses Reverse Cursed Technique to heal his fatal injuries.

He becomes delirious from overusing his powers and challenges Toji again. Gojo easily wins the second round by using his Hollow Technique Purple for the first time. As Toji receives the attack head-on, he remembers his family and regrets not being able to let go of his pride.

From that brief glance, it’s clear that Toji does care about his wife and son, but something happened that forced the family apart. Delve deeper to find out about Megumi’s mother in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Megumi’s mother dies shortly after giving birth

Crunchyroll

It is unknown what exactly happens to her, but Megumi’s mother dies not long after giving birth. Even her name is not mentioned. Fans only know that her surname is Fushiguro since both her husband and son took the name.

Her presence was extremely important in Toji’s life. After leaving the Zenin Clan, Toji becomes a drunkard mess, doing nothing but gambling every day. However, he changes after meeting his late wife and starts living an honest life.

Not long after, Megumi was born, and Toji named his son since it means “blessing” in Japanese. Although Megumi hates his father for giving him a feminine name, Toji does that with good intentions. Sadly, the happiness is short-lived. After Megumi’s mother dies, Toji becomes worse than before.

He starts gambling and living off women. By the time Megumi is barely three or four years old, Toji sells him to the Zenin Clan when offered a 10 million compensation. As the one inheriting the Ten Shadows Technique, the innate Cursed Technique of the Zenin Clan, Megumi, is far too valuable for them. However, moments before his death, Toji regrets that and indirectly asks Gojo to save him, despite the request hurting his pride.

Jujutsu Kaisen can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll and Netflix. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

