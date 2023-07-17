Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo’s Hollow Technique Purple explained

Apart from his Domain Expansion, Gojo’s Hollow Technique Purple is his most powerful offensive attack. Here’s how it works.

In Jujutsu Kaisen, Gojo holds the title of the strongest sorcerer alive. Even his enemies consider sealing him away instead of killing him. He is the first child to be born with the Six Eyes in over 400 years. Being the pride of the legendary clan, Gojo quickly rose to the ranks and crushed anyone who dared to cross him.

His Limitless allows him a wide arsenal of techniques, which can be fully utilized using his Six Eyes. Among those techniques, Gojo’s Hollow Purple is on a whole other level. Viewers get a glimpse of this ability in Season 1, where Gojo attempts to exorcise Hanami from a distance.

However, the series has yet to explain the fundamentals of this incredibly complex technique. Here’s how Gojo’s Hollow Technique Purple works in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Gojo’s Hollow Purple is created by merging two techniques

Gojo’s Hollow Technique Purple is the colliding Limitless, an exceptionally powerful secret technique only known to a select few in the Gojo Clan. It brings the concept of motion and reversal into reality. The technique looks purple since it’s created by fusing two infinites – Blue and Red. By merging these two, Gojo creates an imaginary mass that rushes forward and erases everything in its path.

Cursed Technique Lapse Blue makes the concepts of “negative numbers” and “negative distance” real. It compels real space to compensate and fill in the gaps by dragging everything toward impossibility. Therefore, it produces a strong force of attraction, similar to a strong magnet.

Cursed Technique Reversal Red is powered by positive energy generated through the reverse cursed technique instead of negative cursed energy. This reverses the impact of the boosted Limitless, giving a strong repelling effect rather than an enticing one.

To merge Blue and Red, Gojo needs to perform a hand sign that extends the index and pinky fingers outward while leaving the rest folded. To unleash Gojo’s Hollow Purple, the hand sign needs to switch to a pinching motion using the pointer and thumb while also extending the middle finger.

