Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230 spoilers confirm Megumi’s return

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230 spoilers confirm the return of fan-favorite character Megumi Fushiguro. Here’s what will happen to him in the upcoming chapter.

Jujutsu Kaisen is currently featuring its most intense battle as the strongest sorcerer alive and the King of Curses appear to be equally matched. The battle has been ongoing for a while, and neither side shows signs of backing down.

However, several things have been side-lined amid the thrill of the battle. One of them is the fate of Megumi Fushiguro, who had his body taken over by Sukuna. Unlike Yuji, Megumi couldn’t keep Sukuna under control.

Article continues after ad

His sister, Sumiki’s death made things worse when Megumi fell into despair, allowing the villain to run rampant. However, the upcoming chapter will feature Megumi’s return, as confirmed by the latest Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230 spoilers.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230 spoilers reveal Sukuna transferring the hit to Megumi’s soul

Viz Media

The recent chapter features Sukuna taking a direct hit from Gojo’s Ultimate Void. That should’ve been enough to guarantee Gojo’s victory, but things take a drastic turn when Sukuna instead summons Mahoraga. According to the recent Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230 spoilers, Sukuna transferred the “sure hit” of Gojo’s void to Megumi’s soul.

Article continues after ad

The King of Curses planned to make Megumi adapt to Gojo’s Domain Expansion, but that didn’t happen. Megumi’s soul was only in the process of adapting, and it seemed Sukuna wouldn’t be able to use the young sorcerer as his shield anymore. The chapter only glimpses at Megumi’s soul, who is still in despair and unable to gain consciousness.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Jujutsu Kaisen can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll and Netflix. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

Article continues after ad

10 short anime series | 10 nostalgic anime series | Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230 | One Piece live-action different from anime | One Piece SWORD members | Jujutsu Kaisen Gojo’s Hollow Purple | Minato’s side story | Bleach TYBW Episode 16 | One Piece Episode 1071 | One Piece Gear 5 anime schedule | One Piece chapter 1089 | One Piece Koby’s power | Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 4