Jujutsu Kaisen manga introduces new character after the ending

Jujutsu Kaisen manga continues to shock fans even after its ending as Gege Akutami introduces a new character design.

Chapter 271 marks the ending of the popular Jujutsu Kaisen manga. However, Gege Akutami suddenly drops a new character design of the first-grade sorcerer Usami. Almost everything about this character, even his full name is unknown in the manga.

In Chapter 253, the sorcerers talk about the strongest first-grade sorcerer and Kusakabe says it’s someone other than him and Usami. However, an extra page of Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 28, which will be released on December 25, 2024, reveals Usami’s character design.

The extras also reveal what the characters think of this person, and almost everyone dislikes him. Kusakabe says Usami only listens to the orders from the higher-ups and doesn’t get good vibes from him.

Meanwhile, Gojo really doesn’t like Usami, which is understandable considering how much Gojo was always against the top brass. Funnily enough, Mei Mei says there’s no need to remember Usami and brushes off the question.

Fans have mixed feelings about this character introduction a few days after the Jujutsu Kaisen ending. One fan writes, “Releasing new characters after rushing the ending? Gege robbed us of a generational storyline.”

“This off screen worldbuilding and character introduction Gege does is easily the dumbest shit to ever happen in all of Jujutsu Kaisen,” complains another.

One more fan asks, “Gege making new characters after the series ended for no reason, unless a part 2 is coming?”

However, fans aren’t too optimistic about a manga sequel. One of them shares, “Usami isn’t new. This is just gege giving a design to a character who was randomly mentioned a while ago.”

