Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231 spoilers revealed: Gojo’s declaration in round two

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231 will feature the second round of the battle between Gojo and Sukuna. Here are the release date and major spoilers.

Jujutsu Kaisen recently released an action-packed chapter that keeps readers on edge. The battle was almost over, with fans’ beloved Gojo reaching his limit first. He gets on his knees, earning the mockery of Sukuna.

The King of Curses appears unscathed as he lets Megumi’s soul take the hit for him. Things look bleak as the strongest sorcerer alive damages his brain from using Reversed Cursed Technique several times. He uses it five times, while Sukuna only uses it four times.

However, just as Sukuna is about to finish Gojo off, his domain collapses instantly. This time, it’s Gojo’s turn to mock him. He says he will keep showing off since his students are watching him. Delve deeper to find out about the release date and possible spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231.

Since there won’t be any break next week, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231 is expected to release on August 6, 2023 at 12am JST.

The chapter will be available across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

8:00am Pacific Time

11:00am Eastern Time

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231 spoilers – What will happen?

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231 begins with Kusakabe explaining the secret behind Gojo’s powerful punches. Apparently, Yuta and Hakari have both been hit by him, and they shiver at the memory of that. Yuji reminiscences Nanami’s words about not comparing himself to someone as strong as Gojo. The fight begins with Gojo casually punching and throwing Sukuna around.

Gojo tries to crush Sukuna under his feet, but the latter dodges and tries to do the same. The scene changes to Gojo using several clones/mirages to distract Sukuna, but the villain recognizes the real one and punches him. The King of Curses realizes that Gojo is deliberately using simple techniques so Mahoraga wouldn’t adapt to them.

Mahoraga’s wheel needs a total of four spins before adapting to Gojo’s Unlimited Void. Therefore, there are three more spins to go. The duo again mock one another. Gojo declares he will kill Sukuna before Mahoraga can adapt to his Infinity. However, this worries Hana Kurusu, who wonders if Gojo forgot about Megumi. Yuji responds by saying, “Maybe.” The chapter ends with the note, “The countdown for dead or alive begins.” The manga will be on a break next week.

