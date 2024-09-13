Jujutsu Kaisen: What happens to Yuta at the end?

Yuta found himself in quite a predicament during his fight against Sukuna, but what happens to him at the end of Jujutsu Kaisen?

One of the strongest characters in Jujutsu Kaisen, Yuta Okkotsu is a fan favorite. He served as the protagonist in the prequel before playing a crucial role in the ongoing manga. He’s a major player in both the Culling Game Arc and the Shinjuku Showdown Arc.

During the final arc, Yuta not only kills Kenjaku but also plays a key role in defeating Sukuna. He fights the ancient sorcerer multiple times but loses. As a last resort, he transfers his brain into Gojo’s corpse using Kenjaku’s cursed technique.

He does it to gain access to the Six Eyes and Limitless, sacrificing his humanity for the cause. By doing that, he seals a bleak future for himself. However, with Sukuna finally gone, things change and we learn his fate in the epilogue. (Warning: Spoiler alert!)

What happens to Yuta at the end of Jujutsu Kaisen?

At the end of Jujutsu Kaisen, Yuta returns to his own body using Kenjaku’s cursed technique.

In Chapter 269, the gang finds Yuta back in his own body, but with a scar on his forehead. He reveals that while he was inside Gojo, Shoko healed his body and Rika maintained it with the Reverse Cursed Technique.

Despite Yuta having transferred his brain to another body, his connection to Rika remained. It’s probably due to his physical form still wearing her ring. Though it hasn’t been explored in so many words, it confirms that Rika can maintain herself in the world even if Yuta’s body is lifeless.

Thanks to his form being usable again, he transferred his brain from Gojo’s body to his own. But since he’s used Kenjaku’s cursed technique, he now wears the same scar as him. Yuta regaining his own body has also freed Gojo’s corpse.

Yuta is still one of the strongest jujutsu sorcerers in the world

The deaths of Gojo and Sukuna – the two strongest sorcerers to ever exist – have left a dent in the jujutsu world. However, Yuta, Maki, and the first-year students are here to fill the gap.

Before the Shinjuku Showdown, Yuta was one of the strongest characters in Jujutsu Kaisen. He was a Special Grade, alongside Gojo, Geto, and Yuki. Now he’s the only one out of the group who’s alive.

Even before, his power was considered inferior only to Gojo. In Gojo’s absence, Yuta’s now theoretically the strongest modern-era sorcerer. However, since we don’t know the true extent of Yuji’s powers even now (as his Domain Expansion remains a mystery), we can’t give Yuta the title of the ‘strongest’ just yet.

However, he’s definitely one of the most powerful of the bunch. Maybe he’ll get even stronger in the future.

