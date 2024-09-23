Jujutsu Kaisen manga hints at tragic ending

Jujutsu Kaisen manga may stay true to its dark themes even till the end as hinted in Chapter 270.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 270 is the second last chapter of the series and it teases a last mission that Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara will be taking on. The first-year trio have been through several ups and downs since the Shibuya Incident Arc.

While Nobara’s status remained unknown and Yuji believed she was dead, Megumi’s body was taken over by the King of Curses. Now that the King of Curses is finally defeat and the trio is back together, all that’s left is for the manga to have a happy ending – or so it seems.

The title of Chapter 270 is ‘End of a Dream’, which teases at the ending of the main trio. However, fans didn’t notice the hint because it was lost in translation.

A popular JJK translator shares, “JJK 270 本誌 totally unrelated fun fact but ゆめの is what JP fandom calls Yuuji (yu), Megumi (me), and Nobara (no) as a trio so the 夢(ゆめ)の終わり/ “End of a Dream” title in JP also sounds like End of YuMeNo.”

The translator further adds, “I’m not leaning particularly hard on any theories tbh I’m just here for a good time, but my sentimentality made me think of Gojo’s dream to reset the jujutsu world by nurturing students and sorcerers. It’d be nice if this chapter represented that dream being fulfilled.”

Naturally, JJK fans have their own interpretation of what the title means. “I interpreted it as the end of Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara’s journey because JJK ends next week. Do you believe in any particular theory for the last chapter? And as always thank you for the translations,” writes one fan.

Another adds, “Pretty fun fact. Unclear if it’s referring to a bad ending or delusion dream state. Probably not since it’s JJK fans being JJK fans but I think it’s more of the trio’s conclusion in the next chapter since it’ll end there.”

“Wait till we find out that it was just a dream made by Tengen and that’s why Megumi’s scar randomly disappear and why everyone is suddenly alive except the people that Yuji saw die with his own eyes,” speculates another.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga will be ending in a few weeks, so check out our guide on Jujutsu Kaisen Part 2. For more from dark sorcery, have a look at the unsatisfying JJK ending and our list of all character deaths.