Jujutsu Kaisen: What is the Hidden Inventory?

In Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 anime adaptation, Gojo’s Past Arc is called “Hidden Inventory/Premature Death.” However, what significance does the Hidden Inventory have in the story?

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will cover Gojo’s Past Arc as fans will see the younger versions of Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto during their second year of high school. The arc explores their friendship and the incident that leads to Geto’s downfall.

The arc will only be five chapters long, covering 15 chapters from the JJK manga. Gojo’s Past Arc in the series will also feature several fan-favorite characters in their younger days before they become accomplished sorcerers.

However, the anime has a different name for the flashback arc – “Hidden Inventory/Premature Death.” Delve deeper to find out the meaning of Hidden Inventory in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Hidden Inventory refers to Toji’s cursed spirit

The primary antagonist of the arc is Toji Fushiguro. Despite being a minor character, he is very significant to the story. Toji has no personal feud with Gojo and Geto. And yet, he stands in their way after taking on a mission to assassinate Riko Amanai, the Star Plasma Vessel.

Anime-only fans may be unaware, but Toji is one of the strongest characters in the entire series despite having zero cursed energy. He is the upgraded version of Maki Zenin, who was born with a Heavenly Restricted Body. On top of having superhuman physical strength and speed, Toji has enhanced five senses that allow him to interact with curses just like any sorcerer.

Toji uses cursed tools to fight, and he has quite a variety of weapons in his arsenal. However, he cannot simply carry them physically and switch between them mid-battle. Therefore, Toji has a contract with a cursed spirit called the “Inventory Curse.”

It is a low-level curse that Toji wraps around his neck while fighting. With the curse’s help, Toji can freely interchange his weapons by putting them in and taking them out of the spirit’s mouth. The curse can shrink itself, allowing Toji to ingest it.

This blocks even the little trace of cursed energy and allows Toji to infiltrate any area with barriers, including Jujutsu High Schools. Apart from the tools, the Inventory Curse in Jujutsu Kaisen also keeps Fly Heads (lowest-level curses). Because of the master-servant contract between Toji and the curse, Geto cannot absorb it.

Jujutsu Kaisen can be currently streamed on Crunchyroll.

