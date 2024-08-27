Jujutsu Kaisen Hidden Inventory movie: What is it and when is it coming?

Jujutsu Kaisen has a Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arc movie on the way, so here’s a look at everything we know about it.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 was the most popular anime of 2023 adapting two arcs from the manga. The first part features Gojo’s Past Arc, which the animation studio kept within the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death Arc. The second part of Season 2 adapts the Shibuya Incident Arc.

While both arcs are well-loved among fans, the flashback touched the hearts of many. Gojo is the strongest sorcerer of the modern era, but much about him remained a mystery until then. Furthermore, the JJK prequel movie leaves behind several unanswered questions about Gojo’s best friend, Geto, whom he was forced to kill.

The flashback reveals the tragedy that forced the two to go down separate paths in life. Sadly, the path Geto chose led to his ruin. The anime will release a new movie featuring their heartbreaking tale, so here’s what you need to know.

Currently, the Jujutsu Kaisen Hidden Inventory/Premature Death movie does not have a release date.

We know the movie will hit Japanese theaters in 2025. However, the global release is still unknown.

What is the movie about?

Crunchyroll

The first five episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 feature the flashback arc. MAPPA, the animation studio behind JJK will compile the episodes into a movie. The arc focuses on Gojo’s high school years with Suguru Geto, another special-grade sorcerer.

Their casual life turns upside down when an escort mission takes a turn for the worse. Master Tengen is an immortal jujutsu sorcerer who remains within their chamber, the Tombs of the Star Corridor. They entrust Principal Yaga to assign Gojo and Geto to protect the Star Plasma Vessel.

Around every five centuries, a Star Plasma Vessel is born, which possesses the requisite potential to refresh Master Tengen’s immortality by merging with them. One cult that worships Tengen is against the merging, due to which they place an enormous bounty on her head.

Hence, Gojo and Geto must escort her safely before she merges with Master Tengen. Gojo and Geto are the strongest duo, so victory seems certain until Toji Fushiguro, the “Sorcerer Killer,” sets his sights on the prize money.

That’s everything we know about the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen movie. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is currently under production while the manga has just announced its sudden ending. Also, don’t forget to check out our list of incredible manga that can take its place.