Jujutsu Kaisen: What happens to Misato Kuroi?

Misato Kuroi is a supporting character in Gojo’s Past arc of Jujutsu Kaisen. She mysteriously vanishes after Toji attacks the school to assassinate Riko Amanai.

The third episode of Jujutsu Kaisen has been nothing short of a roller coaster of emotions. The heart-warming scenes of everyone having a fun time change drastically into a tragedy when the fight starts.

Fans learn the ingenious plan of Toji Fushiguro to take down Satoru Gojo. The young sorcerers never even saw him coming as the Sorcerer Killer effortlessly bypasses the barriers and takes down Gojo and Riko.

However, amid all the chaos, it appears the series has failed to mention what really happens to Riko’s caretaker and her only family member, Misato. Delve deeper to find out about the fate of Misato Kuroi in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Misato Kuroi is considered to be dead in Jujutsu Kaisen

It is important to note that she is “considered” to be dead, but her body is never shown. Misato is a non-combatant sorcerer, but she’s had her fair share of fights while taking of Riko, a powerless child with a massive bounty on her dead. Therefore, killing her wouldn’t be easy for normal people, but Curse Users and Toji are the exceptions.

When Toji kills Riko, Geto asks him about Misato’s whereabouts. However, the Sorcerer Killer mentions that she’s likely dead. This is the last time the series ever mentions anything about her. Readers naturally consider her dead since she never appears again after bidding an emotional farewell to Riko. Misato may be a minor character in the series, but the fact that she simply vanished from the scene without giving the readers anything update on her status is a bit unsettling.

