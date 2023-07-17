Jujutsu Kaisen: How long since the manga revealed Nobara’s status?

The Shibuya Incident arc featured more casualties than ever. One of them is likely to be the series’ lead girl Nobara Kugisaki. However, it seems Gege Akutami has no intention of revealing Nobara’s status in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Jujutsu Kaisen is popular for spotlighting its female cast, as they are usually powerful fighters. One such character is Nobara Kugisaki, the only girl among the first-years of Jujutsu Tech High School. She’s an excellent Jujutsu Sorcerer as well as a perfect partner to fight alongside Yuji Itadori.

Time and again, Nobara has proven her might and supported her friends the best she can. She can also use Black Flash, a technique only a handful of Sorcerers can use. The fact that Nobara and Yuji manage to defeat two special-grade curses in the Death Painting arc is a testament to her skills.

However, the Shibuya Incident arc separates the series’ best trio in the worst way imaginable. Although the Jujutsu Kaisen manga is in its last stretch, there has yet to be an update about Nobara’s status so far.

What happens to Nobara in the Shibuya Incident arc?

In the Shibuya Incident arc, Nobara comes across the notorious curse Mahito. The battle is extremely thrilling since Mahito realizes that apart from Yuji, Nobara is also his natural enemy. While the patchwork curse underestimates his enemy, Nobara comes up with a counterattack against Idle Transfiguration.

As fans are aware by now, any form of physical attack will have a negligent effect on Mahito. However, Nobara’s Resonance can directly hit the curse’s soul and his body. On the other, Yuji uses sheer force to bring down Mahito and put an end to his terror.

The duo is working well for a short while until Mahito grazes Nobara’s face. The scene quickly changes to a flashback while Nobara is touching her face. The series also reveals Saori, who wonders about what Nobara is doing these days. After the flashback ends, Nobara asks Yuji to tell everyone that “it wasn’t so bad” before collapsing.

Half of her face is completely ruined, including her eye, while she suffers fatal injuries on her head. By then, Yuji is already at his breaking point after Sukuna’s rampage and watching Nanami die. Therefore, seeing Nobara collapse like that breaks his last bit of rationality as he ultimately gives up on surviving.

He barely manages to recover after Aoi Todo snaps him out of it. Aoi comes along with Arata Nitta, who is a first-year at Kyoto Jujutsu High. Arata can’t heal wounds, but he can stop the bleeding and keep the injury from getting worse. He quickly treats Nobara but doesn’t guarantee her survival.

Nobara’s status hasn’t been revealed in Jujutsu Kaisen for almost three years

Despite several tabloids claiming that Nobara has indeed died during her fight with Mahito, the manga has yet to confirm it. In chapter 210, Yuji and Megumi talk about their intention not to let Kurusu become a replacement for Nobara. This chapter was released in January 2023 but doesn’t hint at her status.

Chapter 210 only confirms that Nobara will not be returning to the battle, but there’s not enough evidence to guarantee her death. The latest update we do have about Nobara’s status in Jujutsu Kaisen is from chapter 127, where Arata claims that Nobara has no pulse and isn’t breathing. However, not much time has passed since she got injured, and he has managed to stop her bleeding.

Arata doesn’t guarantee that she will pull through, but he also claims that she still has little chance of surviving. He retreats with Nobara to get her more professional treatment before telling Yuji not to get his hopes up too much. Since then, fans have yet to see Nobara.

The chapter was released in October 2020. This means it’s been almost three years since Jujutsu Kaisen revealed anything about Nobara’s status. Although the manga has yet to confirm her death, this massive gap in revealing her status doesn’t bode well for Kugisaki’s fans, as she may have perished after receiving fatal injuries from Mahito.

Jujutsu Kaisen can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

