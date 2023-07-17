Bleach TYBW Episode 16: Release date & spoilers

The recent episode features the second Quincy invasion, and it’s safe to assume that the Soul Reapers will not have an easy victory. Here are the release date and spoilers for Bleachh TYBW Episode 16.

The second cour of Bleach’s Thousand Year Blood War arc continues as the Quincies waste no time invading the Soul Society for the second time. The Soul Reapers barely manage to get back on their feet after the first invasion, and this time, the attack will be more brutal than ever.

Captain Toshiro Hitsugaya makes his grand entrance in episode 14, only to again lose terribly in the recent episode. Furthermore, Uryu Ishida is watching from the sidelines as his allies again face the danger from their most powerful enemies yet.

While all this plays out, Ichigo still hasn’t arrived to save the day. The upcoming episode will feature several shocking moments. Delve deeper to find out the release date and spoilers of Bleach TYBW Episode 16.

Bleach TYBW Episode 16 will release on July 22 at 11:00pm JST. It is a weekly anime that drops every Saturday.

The episode will be available to stream across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

6:00am PT

8:00am CST

9:00am EST

2:00pm BST

7:30pm IST

11:30am Australian Time

Bleach TYBW Episode 16 spoilers

The upcoming episode will focus mostly on Captain Toshiro Hitsugaya, who gets back on his feet after a severe blow and continues fighting against the Sternritter Bazz B. Furthermore, Captain Mayuri Kurotsuchi finally figures out a way to get the other captain’s stolen Bankai back.

Kisuke Urahara and Mayuri will work together for the first time to turn the tide of the war. They developed a strategy to ensure the Bankai would return to its owner and not be stolen again. Just when things start to look grim for Hitsugaya, he will get back his Bankai back and defeat the Sternritters challenging him.

Bleach can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll and Netflix. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

