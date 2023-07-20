Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 4: Release date & spoilers

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 4 will feature the highly anticipated battle and the moment where everything goes wrong for Gojo and Geto. Here are the release date and spoilers for the upcoming episode.

As the first cour of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 draws near its conclusion, the blissful high school life of Gojo and Geto also comes to a stop. The recent episode teases Gojo and Toji’s fight as the latter literally stabs him from the back.

However, what’s truly surprising is that the Sorcerer Killer manages to bypass the barriers surrounding the Jujutsu school as well as evades Gojo’s Six Eyes. The second episode had already revealed that Toji has some sort of plan to take down Gojo, but it’s more intriguing than anticipated.

This is the moment where things take a dark turn for the sorcerers and the beginning of a tragedy. The upcoming episode will feature heart-wrenching moments. Delve deeper to find out about the release date and spoilers of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 4.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 4 will release on July 27 at 12:00am JST. The anime will drop every Thursday.

The episode will be available to stream across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

8:00am PT

9:00am MST

10:00am CT

11:00am EST

4:00pm BST

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm IST

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 4 spoilers

The upcoming episode will feature the fight between Gojo and Toji taking a turn for the worse. Geto escapes with Riko, leaving the injured Gojo to deal with Toji. However, despite Gojo’s confidence, ever since Toji stabbed him, the outcome of the battle had already been decided. The Sorcerer Killer attacks Gojo with his insane physical abilities and five senses.

Having no countermeasure against something that isn’t “jujutsu,” Gojo is barely able to keep up with Toji. Furthermore, Toji’s lack of cursed energy surprisingly gives him a major boost in the battle. Gojo’s Six Eyes cannot even detect Toji’s superhuman speed. The young and inexperienced sorcerer will suffer the first defeat in his life as the Sorcerer Killer gives him several fatal injuries.

While Gojo is down for the count, Geto promises Riko to save her from merging with Master Tengen if she wishes to. Just as Riko agrees to go home with Geto, Toji mercilessly shoots her in the head. The shock of the moment doesn’t last for long as Geto swears to kill the assassin. However, he will also suffer at the hands of a “monkey” despite being a special-grade sorcerer.

Jujutsu Kaisen can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll and Netflix. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

