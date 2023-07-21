Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: Major details fans missed in Episode 3

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 3 changes the entire course of Gojo’s Past arc as things take a turn for the worse when Toji gets in action. However, here are a few details fans missed in the recent episode.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 3 turns things around in the way imaginable. The first Cour is about to conclude, abruptly stopping the heart-warming scenes the series has featured so far. Toji finally makes his ultimate move, proving why he is called the “Sorcerer Killer.”

The young sorcerers never expected an attack from someone without Cursed Energy. As they are caught off guard, the Sorcerer Killer completes his mission and takes down Satoru Gojo. However, the episode is confusing, to say the least.

Starting from Toji’s unexpected invasion inside the barriers and then moving on to Misato disappearing from the scene entirely, there’s so much happening around that it is confusing to keep track of. Here are some of the major details in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 3 that fans may have missed out on.

Gojo lost against Toji on purpose after knowing he could not win

Toji knows taking down Gojo is a near-impossible task. This is why he creates elaborate plot just to wear down the young Sorcerer. As someone with no cursed energy, Toji relies on cursed tools in battle. He uses a variety of weapons against Gojo, and one of them is the “Inverted Spear of Heaven.” it is a special-grade tool that completely nullifies the target’s cursed techniques.

As soon as the weapon came in contact with Gojo, he knew that he wouldn’t be able to use his Limitless. Therefore, Gojo gives up on fighting back against him since there is no way of winning at all. Instead, he takes the time to use Reversed Cursed Technique and heal his fatal injuries successfully.

Gojo noticing Toji’s presence in his childhood is a big deal

Anyone with cursed energy that detects even the faintest amount of curse residue. Whether they are humans or curses, they can easily figure out someone else’s presence, even if they are standing behind them. However, someone like Toji, who has no cursed energy, cannot be detected.

This is why Toji is astounded when Gojo notices someone standing behind him and turns around to check the person. Since Gojo has Six Eyes, he can see everything and everyone around him, whether or not they have cursed energy. In fact, Gojo is the only one capable of doing that.

Gojo and Geto were ready to betray Master Tengen

Master Tengen had trusted Gojo and Geto to escort the Star Plasma Vessel. Although the immortal Sorcerer showed compassion towards the young girl, the fact that they wanted the merging to be successful never changed. However, in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 3, Geto offers to take Riko away from Jujutsu High. He is also speaking on behalf of Gojo.

The two swore that if Riko wanted to live a normal life, they would do to help her. However, helping Riko would mean turning their backs on Master Tengen and the entire Jujutsu society. Despite having the risks of being branded as criminals, they both would have done anything to allow Riko to live a normal life. Sadly, the boys’ dream of seeing their friend happy never came true.

Toji cannot see curses but can still interact with them

Someone without any cursed energy can never see curses, much less interact with them. Even Maki Zenin needs to wear glasses to see curses. However, Toji carries a curse on his neck and uses it as an inventory to store his cursed tools and other low-level curses.

The Sorcerer Killer doesn’t wear glasses or any special equipment to see curses. Instead, he relies on his sharpened five senses to interact with the curses. Therefore, Toji can detect their presence, abilities, and everything else there is to know about the curses around him.

