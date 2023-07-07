Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: Gojo vs Toji – Who will win?

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will feature the highly anticipated fight between Satoru Gojo and Toji Fushiguro. However, the outcome of the battle is sure to surprise fans.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is all the rage this summer as fans finally watch the flashback arc with the younger version of their favorite characters. The first episode introduces the characters and reveals the main plot. However, Jujutsu Kaisen will get more intense when Satoru Gojo and Toji Fushiguro finally fight each other.

Satoru Gojo needs no introduction as the strongest character in the entirety of the series. His only worthy rival is the legendary Ryomen Sukuna, who Gojo believes he can win against. Therefore, whenever the Jujutsu instructor engages in a battle, it’s guaranteed who the winner will be.

However, that doesn’t mean he can easily defeat anyone who blocks his path. Despite being a minor antagonist, Toji is one of the fan-favorite characters, and his strength is unlike any other. Delve deeper to find out who among Gojo and Toji will win in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2.

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2.

Gojo vs Toji in Jujutsu Kaisen takes place in two rounds

The fight between Gojo and Toji is the highlight of Gojo’s Past arc in Jujutsu Kaisen. It actually takes place in two rounds with astounding outcomes. The first match between them ends with Toji’s victory. Toji catches Gojo off guard by stabbing his chest from the back. Gojo realizes Toji’s plan and prioritizes Riko’s safety above everything else.

However, surprisingly, Toji’s lack of cursed energy gives him an upper hand in the battle. Gojo cannot sense his presence, and his Six Eyes cannot detect Toji’s superhuman speed. Toji’s monstrous strength and a wide arsenal of cursed tools quickly conclude the fight.

The Sorcerer Killer stabs Gojo’s neck with a special grade cursed tool, Inverted Spear of Heaven. This interrupts Gojo’s cursed techniques, including his “Limitless.” Before Gojo can fight back, Toji slashes his opponent’s torso and finishes the job by stabbing Gojo’s leg with another blade.

Luckily, Gojo heals himself using his Reversed Cursed Technique, only to become slightly delirious from overusing both the Six Eyes and the Limitless. The jujutsu student begins monologuing about how a reverse cursed technique works.

Gojo and Toji again fight where the delirious teenager leaves no room for his opponent to counterattack. The battle is brutal, and even someone as powerful as Toji is defeated horribly. Gojo manages to completely destroy the Sorcerer Killer’s torso by using Hollow Purple.

Although Toji could easily escape, his pride didn’t allow him to flee from a sorcerer. His grudge toward the Jujutsu world for ostracizing him because of his lack of cursed energy ultimately leads to his downfall as he dies at Gojo’s hands while revealing his son’s identity, Megumi. Nonetheless, Toji completed his mission of killing Riko Amanai. Therefore, even if Gojo had defeated him, it was all in vain.

