Jujutsu Kaisen: Will Toji Fushiguro return again?

Jujutsu Kaisen’s recent episode kills off fan-favorite Toji Fushiguro once again. Will he appear again in the series?

Toji Fushiguro has always been famous among manga fans, but his popularity skyrocketed with his anime debut in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2. He is an antagonist in the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arc and one of the strongest characters in the series.

Even after he died 12 years ago, he surprisingly returns in the Shibuya Incident arc thanks to Granny Ogami’s technique. Ogami only séanced him to fight her opponent, but Toji breaks free from her control and kills her.

He also kills Dagon and fights Megumi before killing himself. Now that Toji Fushiguro has died twice in Jujutsu Kaisen, can fans expect to see him again in the series? Warning: This article contains spoilers from the manga!

Does Toji Fushiguro appear in Jujutsu Kaisen after the Shibuya arc?

Although Toji Fushiguro does appear several times, we only see brief glimpses of him after the Shibuya Incident arc. His presence in Shibuya was already out of the ordinary, so it would be quite a stretch for a character to return who has died twice.

After his second death, we see him again in Chapter 148, where Ogi Zenin sees similarities between Maki and Toji. This terribly frightens him, but he refuses to back down and challenges Maki. The Zenins were always aware of his full potential but were too prideful to admit it.

Next, he briefly appears in Chapter 151 when Naoya remembers being frightened in his presence. There’s also a panel of him and Gojo being on opposite sides. In Chapter 233, Gojo remembers the thrill of fighting Toji.

All these brief glimpses prove that despite being a minor character and someone without cursed energy, Toji was able to make his mark in so many lives. Whether it’s the fear that Zenins feels or the thrill that Gojo remembers, Toji is always a part of the story, even long after his death.

The manga is ongoing, and Megumi still doesn’t know the truth about his father. Gojo said that Shoko would take care of it. If that were to happen, we might be blessed with more Toji panels. But nothing is set in stone yet.

