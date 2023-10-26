Jujutsu Kaisen: Who will Toji fight in Shibuya?

The recent episode of Jujutsu Kaisen ends with Toji Fushiguro entering Dagon’s domain. Will he fight the sorcerers or the curse?

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Shibuya Incident arc is halfway near its end as the series gets more intense in every episode. The recent episode features the fight against Dagon, who is now a fully matured curse womb. Dagon is a more powerful curse than Jogo and Hanami, so no wonder the sorcerers are having trouble against him.

Article continues after ad

Even with Nanami, Naobito, Maki, and Megumi together, the curse is still standing strong. The primary reason is the fact they’re all inside Dagon’s domain, where the user always has an advantage. His abilities are terrifying, even though he matured only a few minutes ago.

Article continues after ad

Furthermore, Toji’s return in the Shibuya arc caused a huge uproar a few weeks ago, only for him to disappear again. Now, the Sorcerer Killer is back, but it’s uncertain if he’s going to be an enemy or an ally. Delve deeper to find out who Toji will fight in the Shibuya Incident arc of Jujutsu Kaisen. Warning: this article contains major spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Article continues after ad

Is Toji an ally or an enemy in the Jujutsu Kaisen Shibuya arc?

Crunchyroll

Despite his villainous nature, Toji proves to be an ally to the sorcerers in the Shibuya Incident arc of Jujutsu Kaisen. He killed Granny Ogami as soon as he returned and started roaming freely. Using the hole Megumi created to escape, Toji easily enters Dagon’s domain as the former wonders who he is.

Article continues after ad

He easily grabs the cursed tool from Maki and starts attacking Dagon simply out of instinct. As a puppet of carnage, he simply wishes to destroy the strongest one in his vicinity, and so he targets Dagon while ignoring the sorcerers.

Article continues after ad

Although Dagon underestimates Toji for having no cursed energy, the latter wins the fight with overwhelming physical strength. After killing Dagon, Toji grabs Megumi and takes him away. The father and son duo briefly fights before the series reveals why Toji sold Megumi to the Zenin Clan.

As soon as Toji remembers the past, he asks Megumi his name. The Sorcerer Killer is relieved that Megumi doesn’t have the surname Zenin – meaning Gojo saved him from the Zenin Clan. Toji stabs his own head since he doesn’t want to endanger Megumi’s life after losing control.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen. And thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US. Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

Article continues after ad

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan. Or you can pay for a subscription. There’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

Article continues after ad

See our other JJK coverage below, and you can check out our other anime coverage here.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.