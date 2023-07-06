Jujutsu Kaisen: The powers and abilities of Toji Fushiguro explained

The highly awaited Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen finally makes its debut and introduces Toji Fushiguro, one of the most powerful villains so far. Here’s everything we know about his powers and abilities.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will cover the Gojo’s Past Arc, where Toji Fushiguro plays a major role. As fans may have guessed from the trailer, Toji will be an obstacle to Gojo and his friends.

Toji Fushiguro’s surname isn’t a coincidence if it reminds fans of Megumi. He is Megumi’s father, who had left the Zenin Clan many years ago, leaving his son and stepdaughter alone. It was because Gojo already knew Megumi was Toji’s son that he took care of the child in the first place.

Despite having a minor role in Jujutsu Kaisen, Toji Fushiguro is one of the most powerful characters who can even hold his own against the undefeatable Satoru Gojo. He is an infamous assassin known as the “Sorcerer Killer.” Delve deeper to find out more about his powers and abilities.

Toji Fushiguro utilizes the advantages of a Heavenly Restricted Body

Despite being from the Zenin Clan, Toji possesses no cursed energy, which leads him to be ostracized by his clan. In exchange for cursed energy, he gains immense physical abilities. By eliminating all cursed energy, Toji’s body became sharpened to a point where his five senses reached his pinnacle. This is why he can freely interact with curses despite having zero cursed energy.

All sorcerers or curses with cursed energy will leave behind some residual energy that can help their enemies track them. However, since Toji is a special case, he can roam freely while being undetected by others. He can even move through barriers and sneak past Gojo’s Six Eyes. Compared to having cursed energy, Toji’s abilities are far superior.

On the other hand, he can detect his enemies thanks to his enhanced five senses. No other character except Toji Fushiguro in Jujutsu Kaisen has the ability to detect someone without cursed energy. Furthermore, his superhuman strength allows him to skilfully wield any weapon and land deathly blows to even the strongest of opponents.

The Inventory Curse that Toji Fushiguro carries in Jujutsu Kaisen

Just like Maki, Toji uses cursed tools in battle. However, because he has to use several weapons during battle, he cannot physically carry all of them. Therefore, he uses a low-level cursed spirit called the “Inventory Curse” that he wraps around his neck.

With the curse’s help, Toji can freely interchange his weapons by putting them in and taking them out of the curse’s mouth. The curse can shrink itself within its own body, allowing Toji to ingest it. Therefore, people can’t detect the curse energy it emits.

The inventory curse contains Toji’s entire wide arsenal, including all of his cursed tools and even a swarm of Fly Heads (lowest-level curses) Toji can use as a chaff grenade. Toji and the curse had established a master-servant relationship, which makes Suguru Geto unable to absorb it.

Jujutsu Kaisen can be currently streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

