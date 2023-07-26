Jujutsu Kaisen: The powers and abilities of young Satoru Gojo explained

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 features the childhood and high school days of the strongest sorcerer alive – Satoru Gojo. Here’s a look at the powers and abilities of young Satoru Gojo.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 covers the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arc in its first cour. It features the younger days of accomplished sorcerers as well as the incident where everything goes wrong for Gojo and Geto.

The third episode glimpses Gojo’s childhood as well as his powers as a teenager when he fights against Toji. Although young Satoru Gojo faced an ultimate defeat against the Sorcerer Killer, many factors were involved in the fight.

Having not slept for two days and constantly keeping his Cursed Technique active, Gojo was beyond exhausted. This was all Toji’s plan, who found the perfect opportunity to catch the young sorcerer off-guard and then defeat him. Delve deeper to find out the true powers of young Satoru Gojo.

Gojo in his childhood was highly regarded in the Jujutsu world

Being the first child to be born with the Six Eyes after 400 years, Gojo was nothing less than a celebrity in the Jujutsu world. There’s not much known about his childhood, even to this day. However, considering he could see Toji standing behind him, Gojo’s Six Eyes were powerful even back then.

As for his Limitless, it is an innate technique that several members of the Gojo Clan can inherit. It’s similar to the Ten Shadows Technique of the Zenin Clan and the Blood Manipulation Technique of the Kamo Clan. However, only a user with Six Eyes can use Limitless to the fullest.

The young Satoru Gojo lacks experience and pays the price for it

Satoru Gojo may be unparalleled in strength now, but the same cannot be said about his younger self. He had always been akin to a miracle child who was born with godly powers. Gojo’s arrogance is backed by his exponential strength, but he experiences his first and hopefully only defeat when he encounters Toji Fushiguro.

As someone with a Heavenly Restricted body, Toji has zero cursed energy, though his heightened five senses allow him to interact with curses. Gojo is unable to detect him, and it isn’t long before he suffers several fatal injuries during their first face-off. He heals himself using Reversed Cursed Technique but overuses his powers.

The young Satoru Gojo is unable to keep his sanity. He becomes delirious from the overuse of his Limitless and Six Eyes. He monologues about how a reverse cursed technique works before brutally attacking Toji with his Technique Reversal Red and then his Hollow Purple. Even though Gojo wins the second round and manages to kill Toji, the victory is in vain.

If Gojo had won the first time, Toji wouldn’t have been able to kill Riko Amanai. The young Satoru Gojo is just as strong as the present one, having both Limitless and Six Eyes. However, years of constant battle have honed Gojo’s skills to a completely next level.

Jujutsu Kaisen can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll and Netflix. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

