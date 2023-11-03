Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 recreates Toji’s most iconic scene

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has recreated Toji’s most iconic scene in Episode 15 – so here’s everything you need to know about it.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 delivers one of its most shocking and exciting episodes this week. In just a few minutes, the situation in Shibuya has turned upside down, and it’s only going to get worse. The episode begins with Toji entering Dagon’s Domain thanks to Megumi creating a hole with his technique.

The hole was created to let the sorcerers escape, but Toji interfered. Acting purely on instinct, he crushed the special-grade curse and then moved on to his next target. Dagon was powerful enough to overwhelm four strong sorcerers, but he was no match against someone without any cursed energy.

After defeating Dagon, Toji took Megumi away, and Jogo burned the remaining three sorcerers alive. Amid all this, Jujutsu Kaisen delivers some of the best animation sequences as MAPPA reanimates Toji’s most iconic scene.

Which Toji scene is reanimated in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2?

Crunchyroll Toji’s entrance scene from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 14

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 14 ends with Toji entering the domain. The scene was brief, and it was only meant to excite fans for the upcoming episode. We also didn’t get the fan-favorite narration. Additionally, it’s no secret among JJK fans that the episode received backlash for animation.

Although Toji’s scene was not particularly targeted, they were disappointed with the entire episode. They were also voicing their complaints regarding MAPPA’s busy schedule. This resulted in Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami expressing his support for the animators.

Crunchyroll Toji’s entrance scene in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 15

Whether it was because of the backlash or not, MAPPA decided to reanimate Toji’s iconic entrance scene in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 15. As a popular character, this scene holds a lot of importance to fans, especially with the narration. The episode fully adapted Toji’s fight with Dagon.

In the anime, the entire scene was executed beautifully. The above two images clearly specify the difference in animation and no doubt the new version is an upgrade. The narrator only made the scene more thrilling as she says, “One who had inherited the curse of the Zenin Clan from birth and one who could completely cast off that curse, both stood in witness to the one who cast it all off, now manifested in raw flesh and taking action.”

