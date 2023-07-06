Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 2: Release date & spoilers

The recent season of Jujutsu Kaisen has made its debut as it features the younger Satoru Gojo and his high school life. Here’s what you need to know about Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 2.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will cover Gojo’s Past Arc in the first five episodes, as fans will see the younger versions of Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto during their school years. The arc explores their friendship and everything that leads to Geto’s downfall.

The recent episode begins with Geto’s struggle to maintain his sanity as he repeatedly absorbs curse spirits. The scene then changes to Mei Mei and Utahime investigating a mansion with an unusual barrier.

Fans also learn about the details of the mission that Master Tengen assigned to Gojo and Geto. Delve deeper to find out about the release date and spoilers of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 2.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 2 will release on 13 July at 12:00 am JST. The anime will drop every Thursday.

The episode will be available to stream across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

8:00 am PT

9:00 am MST

10:00 am CT

11:00 am EST

4:00 pm BST

5:00 pm European Time

8:30 pm IST

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 2 spoilers

Crunchyroll

The second episode will introduce Riko Amanai, the Star Plasma Vessel Gojo and Geto are escorting. Shui Kong, the handler for the Time Vessel Association, asks Toji about Megumi, but the latter denies knowing anyone by that name.

On the other hand, Riko wakes up after the attack, and her first encounter with Gojo and Geto is chaotic. She seems aware of her role as the vessel and even calls herself Master Tengen. The upcoming episode will also introduce Misato Kuroi, Riko’s caretaker.

Masamichi Yaga requests Gojo to oblige all of Riko’s requests since she will die after she merges with Master Tengen. He at least wants her to have happy memories considering her cruel destiny of having a short life.

Meanwhile, a Bag-mask Curse User and an old Curse User join hands to defeat Gojo and Geto before they can kill Riko. However, the real threat is Toji Fushiguro, who finally starts to make a move.

Jujutsu Kaisen can be currently streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

