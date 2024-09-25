Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 15: Release date & spoiler speculation

With the arrival of a new villain, things will start to heat up more in Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 15 – here’s the release date and our theories about the upcoming chapter.

When Boruto Two Blue Vortex first started, a lot of things were hidden in the shadows, including the protagonist’s purpose and the new threats to the world. However, over the course of the past chapters, we’ve come to learn some crucial information.

Article continues after ad

Koji Kashin’s foresight predicted a bleak future where Naruto died from Baryon Mode, Kawaki killed Boruto, and the world was eventually destroyed. Now the protagonist is doing everything in his power to change the future and save the world.

However, his endeavor is nowhere near easy. Not only does he have the Shinju to deal with but everyone thinks he’s his parents’ killer, thanks to Kawaki’s plans. His journey becomes a lot harder as a fifth Shinju joins the team. Now what will happen?

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 15 will be released on Sunday, October 20, 2024, at 7 am Pacific Time (PT) in the United States.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 15 will be released globally at the following times:

11:00 am Eastern Time

04:00 pm British Time

05:00 pm European Time

08:30 pm Indian Time

11:00 pm Philippine Time

Readers will find the new chapter on Shueisha’s official platforms, Manga Plus and Viz Media, with multiple translations for free.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 15 spoiler speculation

Shueisha The fifth Shinju: Ryu

With how Chapter 14 ended, we’ll probably find out what Boruto does after he escapes from the Konoha authorities. Thanks to Shikamaru and Mitsuki’s help, he might’ve invaded their clutches, but the entire village is still against him.

Article continues after ad

Now that he’s already been arrested once and the Shinju have left, the protagonist may leave Konoha, too. Koji is waiting for him outside the village. The two can meet up before setting out to find the God Tree Incarnates in Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 15.

Speaking of whom, the Shinju have found a new member in the form of Ryu. Though we now know that he’s created from Gaara’s son Shinji, his powers are still unknown. Maybe we’ll get a glimpse of that in the upcoming installment.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Another thing that’ might’ll be interesting to see in Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 15 is the reunion of the new-gen Team 7– Boruto, Sarada, and Mitsuki. It’s been a long time since they’ve been together, and now that Mitsuki seems interested in helping Boruto, their reunion appears more plausible than ever.

There’s still a long time left until the new chapter arrives, so in the meantime, reacquaint yourselves with the ninja world and find out how Kurama comes back from death and if Inojin dies in the manga. You can also learn more about Himawari’s new powers.