Jujutsu Kaisen: The Shibuya Incident arc will disappoint Gojo fans

Jujutsu Kaisen is all set to commence the highly anticipated Shibuya Incident arc – however, it will surely disappoint Gojo fans.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 concludes its first cour in the recent episode. As the flashback arc ends with the separation of the strongest duo, the series prepares to debut the Shibuya Incident arc. The arc will finally continue the main storyline.

It’s going to be more intense than ever as it will feature the villains finally executing their plans. However, as the truth about Geto’s death comes to light in the Shibuya Incident arc, Gojo will find himself in trouble with the villains.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will cover the entire Shibuya Incident arc in 18 episodes, which will debut on 31 August 2023. Here’s a look at why Gojo fans are in for a world of disappointment in the highly anticipated Shibuya Incident arc.

Gojo will be sealed at the beginning of the Shibuya Incident arc

Season 1 already revealed Kenjaku’s plan of sealing Satoru Gojo before they execute their plans in Shibuya. As such, Jogo, Hanami, and even Choso, all ambush Gojo in the Shibuya Station. Gojo is strong enough to defeat all of them together. However, he is having difficulty using his techniques in a crowded place. As he fears killing innocent people, the curses begin to make their move.

Just as Gojo manages to get the upper hand, Kenjaku uses the Prison Realm against him. The criteria for sealing Gojo is to keep him within a certain radius for one minute after the Prison Realm is activated. It’s a nearly impossible task, but Kenjaku manages to complete it using Geto’s appearance. Gojo is unaware that a cursed spirit has possessed his best friends’ corpse. Kenjaku tries to impersonate Geto, and even Gojo’s Six Eyes reveal that the person standing in front of him is Geto.

However, Gojo killed Geto with his own hands, and there’s no way he wouldn’t recognize an imposter despite what his eyes show him. However, it’s all too late for Gojo to escape. As soon as Gojo sees pseudo-Geto, his three youth years flash into his mind. This fulfills the criteria of the Prison Realm, and Gojo gets sealed before the action even begins.

All this happens in chapter 90. And Hana Kurusu unseals Gojo in chapter 221 before he begins his legendary fight with Sukuna. Therefore, Gojo will only have a brief role in the Shibuya Incident arc, which will surely disappoint his fans. The manga is in its last stretch, and the series goes on for a really long time without the strongest sorcerer alive.

