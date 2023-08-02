Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 parallels a famous backstory from Naruto

As the first part of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 near its end, the flashback arc resembles a popular backstory from Naruto. Here’s what you need to know about it.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 covers Gojo’s Past arc in its first season. It’s called the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arc in the anime. The arc features the high school years of Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto.

Fans will also learn of an incident that changes the duo’s lives. As Geto falls into darkness, Gojo decides to nurture the new generation of Jujutsu Sorcerers. However, the friendship and tragedy between Gojo and Geto are pretty similar to Kakashi and Obito from Naruto.

It’s not a secret among Jujutsu Kaisen fans that Gege Akutami draws inspiration from various Shonen classics, including Naruto. Delve deeper to find out how the friendship of Gojo and Geto from Jujutsu Kaisen parallels Kakashi and Obito from Naruto.

How do these backstories from Jujutsu Kaisen and Naruto parallel each other?

Firstly, the friendship between these duos was somewhat murky. They cared for each other but were never once on equal terms. Gojo and Geto had different views on the Jujutsu world, with the latter being the model student any Jujutsu instructor could hope for. On the other hand, Gojo refuses to follow the standard rules and always questions the rules and regulations.

Likewise, Kakashi and Obito also constantly bicker over different values during their time working together. Kakashi from Naruto and Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen are prodigies in their respective series, earning admiration and envy from many. After tragedy strikes, Geto and Obito easily get consumed by darkness. Geto massacres hundreds of people and plans to kill more going forth.

Obito wages war and is responsible for just as many deaths. On the other hand, Gojo and Kakashi, who their best friends betray, become instructors and guide the future generation. Geto and Obito both die horrible deaths. While Geto dies a villain, Obito at least gets some redemption in the end.

Jujutsu Kaisen and Naruto can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

