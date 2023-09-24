Jujutsu Kaisen: How strong is Mahoraga?

Jujutsu Kaisen universe is full of powerful entities, be it the good, noble, or evil ones – and one such entity is the shikigami Mahoraga, who helped Sukuna not only defeat but also kill Gojo. So, let’s find out how strong it is.

The fierce battle between Gojo and Sukuna has come to an end, and we have lost the fan-favorite character Gojo forever. However, we feel that if Mahoraga hadn’t been in the picture, Sukuna and Gojo’s fight would have lasted longer. Yes, we know Sukuna is the most powerful curse in existence, but we also can’t doubt the powers and abilities of the strongest sorcerer.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Gojo has been in a tough spot both in the ongoing anime series and the manga. In the former, Gojo is seen getting sealed in the prison realm, while the latter shows him getting killed brutally.

So, do you want to know how powerful is the Shikigami that killed our main protagonist’s mentor in the manga? If yes, then be with us as we dive deeper into the details.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Mahoraga’s powers and abilities explained

The Zenin Clan in Jujutsu Kaisen‘s world is believed to come with the 10-shadow technique. This technique is one of the most deadly techniques in the world as it gives the user the ability to summon a potent shikigami and use it in any battle on their behalf.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Mahoraga is considered the most dangerous and uncontrollable shikigami that stems from the aforementioned system.

Whenever a user wants to summon Mahoraga, they must chant, “With this treasure, I summon…” by making a hand sign and then lifting the hands in the air. After that, out of nowhere, the humanoid monster starts appearing.

His huge appearance is good enough to reveal his strengths. Also, it is impossible to come under one’s control entirely, and that’s one of the reasons why it has not been summoned that frequently by the Zenin family. In fact, Mahoraga’s potential was even feared by its summoner, although that wasn’t the case with Sukuna.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

What makes Mahoraga so powerful?

Mahoraga comes with two things that make him invincible: one is the eight-handled wheel that floats above his head, and the second one is the blade on his forearm, specifically known as the Sword of Extermination.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Whenever the opponent unleashes an attack on Mahoraga, the wheel on his head rotates, helping it to adapt to the phenomena used on him. Basically, this ability allows Mahoraga to adapt while its feet are in battle. The more attacks it takes, the more it adapts. That way, it crafts a final strategy or, rather, a blueprint to counter even the strongest move or domain expansion of the enemy. That’s what it did when fighting against Gojo.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

He gets the power to defend against further attacks from the same enemy. On the other hand, the Sword of Extermination is a sharp blade attached to his arm with positive energy, making it even more powerful against any form of Cursed Spirit.

Obviously, Mahoraga boasts incredible physical strength as well. One attack from him will send even the strongest of people miles away. So, it’s understandable why it proved to be a fearsome opponent against our beloved Gojo.

Article continues after ad

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

Article continues after ad

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference; for example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

Article continues after ad

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan, or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

See our other JJK coverage below, and you can check out our other anime coverage here.