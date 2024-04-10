Jujutsu Kaisen: 10 weirdest fan theories

Fan theories often explore some of the deepest parts of the story, but these Jujutsu Kaisen theories might be the weirdest of them all.

Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen is a thrilling manga that captured fans’ attention with its complex and intriguing power system and characters. The story is set in a world where negative emotions pile up and give birth to cursed spirits who threaten the people’s safety.

Jujutsu sorcerers risk their lives to defeat those curses and also guide young students to do the same. However, the battle against curses is never-ending since they will continue to exist as long as humans do. The varying techniques, character deaths, and lots of unsolved mysteries always give fans to talk about something.

Like every other anime show, JJK fans also come up with their own theories to explore the deepest parts of the story and unanswered questions. However, these ten Jujutsu Kaisen theories are too weird to become canon. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the manga!

1. Gojo will sacrifice Six Eyes

The theory stems from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 Opening 2, where we see Gojo being kind of blind in one eye. The sacrifice meant that he would use a Binding Vow to defeat a villain (most likely Sukuna). The theory is still circulating even months after Gojo’s death. Some of the manga PVs also emphasize Gojo’s eye. However, if we look at the above image properly, the only reason one eye looks different is because of the light shining on it.

2. Kenjaku killed Rika

Rika died at the age of 11 in a brutal car accident. The manga never revealed who actually killed her, so fans believed that Kenjaku would have killed her in an elaborate plan. However, at that time, Kenjaku hadn’t taken over Geto’s body, and his previous body (likely Kaori Itadori) had no relation to either Yuta or Rika. Rika was only a normal girl who didn’t come from a bloodline of sorcerers. As for Kenjaku wanting Yuta to curse, Rika is also shot in the dark since he never benefited from it.

3. Yuji is Sukuna’s finger

All of Sukuna’s fingers were accounted for except for the last one. It wasn’t until recently that the battle against the strongest revealed that Yuta ate the last finger. However, in the meantime, the theory suggested that because Yuji and Sukuna look similar and for various other reasons, Yuji is indeed Sukuna’s last finger.

4. Yuji will eat the Prison Realm to get Gojo’s powers

Gojo was sealed for a long time, so fans were already getting impatient thinking about his return. It seemed impossible to stop him. Amidst all that, a theory surfaced that Yuji would eat the Prison Realm and get Gojo’s powers. This will help him defeat the villains. However, knowing Yuji, he would fight until his last breath to save the people he cares about. Hence, this is clearly one of the weirdest Jujutsu Kaisen theories.

5. Sukuna ate his twin

This might be one of the oldest Jujutsu Kaisen theories. It stems from the notion of Sukuna having four arms and two heads. However, Gege drew reference from ancient Japanese mythology from “Ryomen Sukuna,” who had two pairs of arms and two pairs of legs, and each pair was on the front and back of the body. The word “Ryomen” also means two-faced.

6. Yuji’s grandfather cursed him

Yuji’s grandfather’s final words were about the former using his strength to protect others. Yuji soon got involved in the Jujutsu Kaisen world and has been suffering since then. However, a theory suggests that his grandfather comes from a bloodline of sorcerers.

Those final words became a curse, much like how Yuta unintentionally cursed Rika. However, there’s no confirmation that Yuji’s father and grandfather have cursed energy. On the other hand, Kaori Itadori had a powerful technique.

7. Tengen was Kenjaku’s wife

Master Tengen is an important figure in the Jujutsu world, while Kenjaku is one of the worst villains. They’ve both been around for over a millennia. It is revealed in the later parts of the story that Tengen is a woman. The two were even friends in ancient times. However, some fans believe that there’s more to their relationship than Gege Akutami has revealed so far.

8. Gojo will return with Shoko’s help

It’s been several months since Gojo’s death, but fans haven’t stopped hoping for his return. After it was revealed that Gojo’s body was taken over to Shoko, fans believed that she would revive him. Additionally, Utahime will help boost Shoko’s Reverse Cursed Technique to do that.

However, RCT cannot bring back the dead, no matter how strong it is. Shoko has the best RCT in the series and has never once failed to save anyone, despite how fatal their injuries were. However, that’s because her patients were alive. Even she cannot revive anyone.

9. Megumi will kill Sukuna and Yuji

Megumi’s trump card, Mahoraga, can defeat just about any opponent. Before Sukuna took over Megumi’s body, a theory suggested that he would be the one to kill Yuji and put an end to Sukuna’s terror. There’s also the fact that Sukuna realized Megumi’s true potential before anyone else.

Because Yuji ate Sukuna’s finger to save him, Megumi felt responsible for Yuji being forced into the cruel Jujutsu world. However, the theory was shot down when Megumi became Sukuna’s victim. Currently, Yuji is trying everything he can to save his friend from the villain’s clutches.

10. Kenjaku wanted Megumi to swallow Sukuna’s finger

Kenjaku helped restore Sukuna’s powers through his fingers in hopes of having him revived someday. Sukuna’s unusual interest in Megumi made it obvious that he was planning something wicked. Hence, the theory about Kenjaku wanting Megumi to become Sukuna’s vessel surfaced. However, this theory isn’t likely to be true, considering Kenjaku gave birth to Yuji for unexplained reasons. At the same time, he never bothered about Megumi.

