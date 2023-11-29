Jujutsu Kaisen: Megumi’s shikigami explained & ranked

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Megumi possesses the coveted Ten Shadows Technique that allows the user to summon powerful shikigami. Here are all 10 of Megumi’s shikigami explained and ranked.

As a member of the Zenin clan, one of the Big Three Sorcerer Families in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe, Megumi Fushiguro inherited the highly-coveted Ten Shadows Technique.

One of the most powerful cursed energy techniques is Ten Shadows. Respected by all sorcerers in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen, including Ryomen Sukuna, the technique essentially allows the user to summon 10 unique shikigami – monstrous creatures resembling cursed spirits that the user can summon to fight.

From its near boundless potential to its place among special grade curses, let’s take a look at Megumi’s Ten Shadows Technique and his most powerful shikigami.

What is Megumi’s Ten Shadows Technique?

The Ten Shadows Technique is an inherited technique passed down through the Zenin Family. It essentially allows the user to call upon ten different shikigami to help them – offensively or defensively – in battle.

To do this, the user must use a hand sign to create a shadow puppet which mimics the familiar they want to summon. From here, with the aid of cursed energy, the shadow acts as an intermediary to allow the familiar to materialize.

However, there are a few catches with this technique. Before a user can summon a shikigami at will, they first must exorcize it. Then, once a shikigami is killed, it can’t be summoned by that user again. For example, in season 1, we saw one of Megumi’s Divine Dogs killed by a cursed spirit. Because of this, Megumi wasn’t able to summon the dog again.

Shikigami users also don’t tend to fair well in close-range combat, since their shikigami are their primary source of attack and defense – although Megumi is one of the few exceptions.

The Ten Shadows Technique also enables the user to exert a limited control over shadows, which can be used to conceal items or even the user’s own body. This gives Megumi the unique advantage of being able to move undetected and conceal as many weapons as he requires.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Megumi’s 10 shikigami ranked

The manga revealed all 10 of Megumi’s shikigami back in April 2023. So, here are all 10 ranked from weakest to most powerful.

10. Gama (Toad)

As the name implies, Gama is a human-sized toad-like creature that was first introduced in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 Episode 4.

Referred to by Megumi himself as “quite weak”, Gama is mainly a support type of shikigami, capable of protecting Megumi during potentially devastating attacks using its large size and extremely long tongue.

So far, we’ve seen Megumi use Gamma for a wide variety of reasons, including search and rescue, using its tongue to restrain opponents, defend against attacking sorcerers, pull people from harms way and shield Megumi from any impact.

9. Datto (Rabbit Escape)

As another support shikigami, Rabbit Escape is extremely useful as an evasive technique. Although, like gama (toad) isn’t amazing for offensive purposes.

Essentially, the technique manifests a hoard of rabbits that can swarm Megumi’s enemy, providing him with a great distraction so that he can hide or think about his next move.

8. Nue

Based on the “chimera” in Japanese folklore, Nue is one of the first shikigami that Jujutsu Kaisen fans were introduced to, debuting in Season 1 Episode 4 of the anime.

Nue is essentially a large bird-like creature with enormous electrified wings, orange feathers, and a white mask-like skull. With its ability to fly rendering it one of Megumi’s most versatile shikigami, it’s capable of offense, defense, escape, and even recon.

You might think that Nue should rank higher on this list. However, it works best as a support shikigami, as seen working with Max Elephant against Noritishi Kamo.

7. Orochi (Snake)

Shueisha

Just like the name suggests, Orochi essentially means big snake. And in Jujutsu Kaisen, this snake is a giant!

Orochi, also called the Great Serpent, is a snake shikigami that emerges from the ground and can swallow any large curse whole due to its size, as seen when Megumi summons this monstrous snake to neutralize curses that were close to killing Nobara.

This is the first offensive shikigami seen on this list. However, it won’t be the last. Unfortunately, Sukuna destroyed this shikigami in Episode 5, which meant we weren’t able to see its full abilities.

6. Bansho (Max Elephant)

Keeping with the giant animal theme, the next shikigami on this list is a humungous pink elephant.

This elephant can release a stream of water from its trunk that’s so powerful it can blast through a solid wall. But that’s not all. Its huge size means that it can crush any enemy.

However, because it takes a lot of cursed energy to summon Max Elephant, we can’t rank it any higher. After all, it’s so big it almost wipes Megumi out.

5. Kangyu (Piercing Ox)

Slight spoiler alert! Piercing Ox hasn’t appeared in the anime yet.

The Piercing Ox is a powerful ox-like offensive shikigami. It attacks by charging at its opponent. And the further it has to run, the stronger it becomes. But there’s a catch. This oxen can only move in a straight line.

We haven’t seen Piercing Ox in the anime yet. However, it appears in Chapter 218 of the manga when Sukuna uses it to attack sorcerer Yorozu.

3 & 4. Kon (Divine Dogs)

The Divine Dogs were the first shikigami we were introduced to in Jujutsu Kaisen. And, as the fundamental form of Megumi’s Ten Shadows Technique, these two loyal canines are also some of the most important.

The white dog was killed by a special grade curse during Megumi’s mission at the Eishu Juvenile Detention Center. However, when one shikigami dies, its power gets transferred to another. Which is what happened here, with the white dog’s abilities transferred to the black dog, creating Megumi’s most attack-minded shikigami – Divine Dog Totality.

2. Madoka (Round Deer)

Slight spoiler alert! This shikigami hasn’t appeared in the anime yet.

Round Deer is another towering shikigami with a uniquely positive ability. As the highest ranked support-based shikigami, it’s capable of healing any injury through a reverse cursed technique. It can also cause another sorcerer to lose control of physical objects, like weapons.

We first see Round Deer in Chapter 218 of the manga, where Sukuna uses Round Deer’s healing abilities during his battle with Yorozu.

1. Macora (Mahoraga)

So, what’s the most powerful shikigami in Jujutsu Kaisen?

The Eight-Handled Sword Divergent Sila Divine General Mahoraga is as much of a handful as its name is a mouthful.

First appearing in Episode 40 of the anime, no one in the history of Jujutsu Kaisen has been able to control this shikigami. However, it can be used in a battle as a last resort as an exorcism ritual like Megumi did against Haruto Shigemo.

Mahoraga is so powerful because its not limited to one particular ability, it can use all related techniques and also regenerate itself (making it almost impossible to kill). Unless, of course, its opponent is Ryomen Sukuna.

