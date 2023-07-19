Why isn’t there Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230 this week?

With Mahoraga standing in Gojo’s way, the series couldn’t have taken the worst time for a break. However, what could be the reason behind Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230 being delayed?

Jujutsu Kaisen manga is currently featuring the final showdown between the two strongest characters, Gojo and Sukuna. Fans have been anticipating the fight ever since the series began, and now that it’s finally here, the recurring breaks only add to their anxiousness.

The recent chapter begins with Gojo having the upper hand against Sukuna. Things take a turn for the worse when the villain summons Mahoraga. Gojo attempts to defeat the monster in one blow but fails. Furthermore, Mahoraga’s sinister smile doesn’t bode well for Gojo fans, who fear the worst might happen with the turn of events.

The battle between them is currently evenly matched, and it appears that Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230 may change things. Sadly, the chapter is yet again delayed, leaving fans worrying about Gojo’s fate. Here’s why Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230 was delayed this week.

Gege Akutami is taking another creative break before Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230 is expected to release on July 31, 2023. This time, the temporary hiatus is because the series’ creator Gege Akutami needs more time to perfectly feature the battle in the upcoming chapter.

Furthermore, he announced that the manga would end in 2023 due to constant pressure. Luckily, he later delayed it and promised not to create a rushed ending. The ongoing fight between Gojo and Sukuna is getting more intense with each chapter, so it only makes sense for Akutami to require more time.

Jujutsu Kaisen can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll and Netflix. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

