Jujutsu Kaisen finale paves way for this beloved manga’s return

As the Jujutsu Kaisen finale concludes the epic story, Shonen Jump is already prepping for another beloved manga’s return.

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga ending has created waves of controversy. The sudden announcement of the ending as well as the rushed conclusion left fans disappointed. The story ends in Chapter 271 on a rather vague note as we see a large panel of Sukuna’s finger sealed away.

Jujutsu Kaisen began publishing in 2018 and became a global sensation shortly after its anime debut in 2020. The final arc, Shinjuku Showdown, follows the sorcerers as they fight against the main villains. The battle against the King of Curses was the most difficult and the longest.

The Jujutsu Kaisen finale gives Sukuna a well-deserved conclusion. The chapter will be released on September 29, 2024, on the official app of Manga Plus. However, popular Shonen classic Hunter X Hunter will return the week after and take JJK’s place in WSJ.

Created by Yoshihiro Togashi, the manga is among the Shonen classics from the 1990s. However, the series often went into indefinite hiatuses due to the mangaka’s poor health.

The latest Chapter 400 was released on December 25, 2022. Currently, we’re in the middle of the Succession Contest Arc, which introduced the 14 princes of the Kakin Empire.

They are expected to kill each other off in a gruesome battle as the Black Whale sets sail for the Dark Continent. The story will continue in Chapter 401, which will be released on October 6, 2024. So far, the mangaka has worked on at least 16 chapters and he has been sharing updates on Twitter/X.

